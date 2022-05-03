Central Valley fully enters the rainy season this weekend

QCOSTARICA – The sultry mornings and rainy afternoons that prevailed last week will fully settle in the Central Valley starting Friday, May 6. In the last 10 days, the transition phase resulted in more than 200 incidents due to waterlogging, flooding and landslides.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE). – National Emergency Commission – reports indicate that the cantons with the most floods in the Central Valley are Alajuelita, Desamparados, Aserrí, Acosta, Heredia, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, Escazú, La Unión, Barva, Mora, Puriscal and Alajuela.

In other regions such as Liberia, Nandayure, Pococí, Golfito, Buenos Aires, Pérez Zeledón and Coto Brus, recent rains have also caused landslides and flooding, affecting homes, main and rural roads.

In Guayabal de Heredia and Pérez Zededón the CNE carried out inspections days ago for landslides due to than saturation.

According to Eladio Solano, head of the Meteorology Department of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the dates in accordance with what was forecast months ago, where it was noted that the rains were going to arrive a week in advance in relation to the average of May 15, to the most populated part of the country.

Another region, which despite its distance from the Central Valley, usually receives the rainy season at the same time is the one made up of Upala and Los Chiles, cantons bordering Nicaragua, as well as the northernmost part of the Guatuso canton.

“By the weekend the rainy season would be established in the Central Valley and in the aforementioned northern cantons. The prevailing conditions and the studies carried out reveal that these two regions have very similar entry dates. The criteria are not related to a downpour or two,” said the meteorologist.

#IMN_informa Mapa de las regiones climáticas del país. pic.twitter.com/9XVH4dgnse — IMN Costa Rica (@IMNCR) April 30, 2022

For the second half of this month, the North Pacific will fully receive the rainfall, which in recent days has also begun to be felt more strongly in Santa Cruz, Nicoya, Liberia, Hojancha and other cantons.

The IMN has already communicated to sectors such as agriculture and energy, as well as Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) – water and sewers, among others, that the progress is within the projections for the rainy season, so that state institutions take the pertinent considerations in each area. Once the aquifers recover, the rationing that residents of Hatillo, Alajuelita and other sectors have been facing will cease.

The South Pacific was the first region of the country to receive the 2022 rainy season, starting in March. The CNE and IMN confirm that the area is the one with the most saturated soils, which means that very strong downpours are not necessary for the rivers to grow and overflow.

For today, Tuesday, May 3, the IMN forecasts: The atmospheric pattern prevails unstable over the country and its surroundings, a situation caused by the proximity of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, the above, together with the high morning warming, will cause an ideal environment for the occurrence of precipitation. The rains will be present especially during the evening period and part of the night in the Pacific, Central Valley, mountains of the North Zone and the Caribbean.

#IMN_Pronóstico regional del tiempo.

Válido para martes 03 de mayo de 2022.

Más detalle: https://t.co/vlXxkrALxc pic.twitter.com/ntVxIB9WfA — IMN Costa Rica (@IMNCR) May 2, 2022

The rest of the week will pretty much have similar conditions: hot and muggy mornings and heavy rains in the afternoons.

