Thursday 27 July 2023
Changes in gasoline prices coming next week: regular will go down, diesel up

EconomyFuel PricesNational
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢538.67 BUY

¢545.65 SELL

27 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Q COSTA RICA – The regulating authority on public services, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), began with the process of a reduction of ¢10 colones in the price of regular gasoline, while diesel would have an increase of ¢17 and super ¢1.

When approved, mostly likely by Friday and published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta mostly likely early next week, the price of a liter of regular would go from the current ¢703 to ¢693, while diesel would rise from the current ¢574 to ¢591 and in the case of super gasoline, it would increase from the current ¢720 to ¢721.

In addition, other fuels, such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas  (LPG or propane), would also see a decrease in prices.

For example, the ARESEP indicates a 25-pound tank of propane (gas only), the size used in most homes across the country, would see a reduction of ¢347.

In Costa Rica, the price of fuel is the same all over the country – no matter what gas station you go to, you’re gonna pay the same amount for a liter of gas.

