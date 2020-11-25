Chaos on Twitter! Fans confuse Maradona’s death with Madonna’s

QMAGAZINE – After the death of the former Argentine player, Diego Armando Maradona, was announced this Wednesday, November 25, Madonna fans were shocked.

The fans of the queen of pop misread the last name, leaving many on social media thinking Madonna had passed away.

Maradona, 60, had been treated for a blood clot earlier this month and undergone brain surgery. On Wednesday, he reportedly suffered a heart attack while recovering at home.

“No, Madonna left us very early,” says one of the many tweets that circulate on the social network along with a photograph of the singer.

Maradona died, dyslexia killed Madonna … And here we have a picture of Ronald McDonald seeing that he may be next.

Murió Maradona, la dislexia mató a Madonna… Y aquí tenemos una imagen de Ronald Mcdonald viendo que puede ser el próximo. pic.twitter.com/f45zy4LKpZ — L’Ricardo López (@lopez_erre) November 25, 2020

“I almost had a heart attack when I went to Twitter and saw that Madonna was trending because of her supposed death,” said a user on Twitter.

Casi me da un infarto cuando entré a Twitter y ví que #Madonna estaba en tendencias por su supuesta muerte jajaja así todos los #Madders el día de hoy 🤣🤣🤣🤣😨😨😨 #Maradona pic.twitter.com/vFKBxGpnLn — Madonna Madders (@MadonnaMadders1) November 25, 2020

I THOUGHT MADONNA HAD D WORDED pic.twitter.com/fmxDhWQ5Or — fran is the #1 gio (gsalcure) stan (@moulinrougememe) November 25, 2020

While many celebrated the 1986 World Cup winner’s life on Twitter, others proved just how little they knew of him.

The mockery of those who misread did not wait. There were even those who let their creativity fly and created several memes about it.

“Today’s Twitter trends show me that in the world there are three types of people: Those who love Maradona, those who hate Maradona, and dyslexics who mistake him for Madonna,” reads one of the Tweets.

“Madonna seeing that they killed her … Madonna after seeing that those on Twitter have dyslexia and Maradona actually died,” says another Tweet.

Madonna coming from the morgue to thank Maradona for making her trend on Twitter for no reason 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ii9v9VmUwm — ً (@immaculatebrad) November 25, 2020

