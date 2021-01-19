Tuesday 19 January 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

“Chepito”, at 120, Costa Rica’s oldest gets vaccinated

Costa Rica's oldest person received the first dose at the nursing home, Hogar de Ancianos de Piedades de Santa Ana

by Rico
9

QCOSTARICA – José Uriel de los Ángeles Delgado Corrales, known affectionately as “Chepito”, at 120 and the oldest Costa Rican, received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Chepito, at 120, the older person in Costa Rica was the first resident of the Hogar de Ancianos de Piedades to be vaccinated against covid-19 on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy Coopesana

Chepito was the first resident of the Piedades de Santa Ana nursing home to receive the doses brought by officials from Coopesana, a cooperative in charge of the health area in Santa Ana.

- Advertisement -

Kathleen Barquero, Coopesana’s chief nurse, was in charge of administering the doses at that center and she was proud to have injected Chepito.

“It is a privilege to be able to vaccinate the oldest person in Costa Rica, especially because of the experience we have in the country of receiving a new vaccine and giving priority to the most vulnerable people, in this case, who live in long-term homes for the elderly. And what better example than with our beloved Chepito,” said the nurse.

Barquero explained that this Tuesday they had planned to start with the application of the first vaccines in the two long-stay homes in the canton of Santa Ana: Piedades and Villa Esperanza in San Rafael.

Chepito, who has lived in the Piedades home for more than 25 years, has won the affection of the health personnel and officials of that center, because of his humility and charisma.

- Advertisement -

The elderly and workers of long-stay homes are part of the first group of vaccination, according to the prioritization made by the Government.

Until this Monday, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported having applied doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to some 23,000 people; and more than 130 second doses.

In this first group, there are also health officials, as well as front-line personnel in emergency care, among them police from the Public Force, municipal police, prison officials, firefighters, members of the Red Cross and personnel of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE).

Come March 10, José Uriel de los Ángeles Delgado Corrales will celebrate his 121st birthday. He is not only the older in Costa Rica but is not given the honor of the oldest man in the world. Why?

Two birthdays ago, Dadiany Dinatteo, administrator of the nursing home explained that the sisters of the home have provided Guinness World Records, on two occasions, the necessary documentation, however, the problem lies in that José Uriel Delgado Corrales was indigent for many years, and there are no records for Guinness to verify.

Chepito, 113 in the photo, holding up his cedula – the Costa Rican official ID

- Advertisement -

According to Dinatteo, Chepito arrived at the home in 1995, at 95 years of age. That year they went to the Civil Registry to obtain his cedula. Don José, with full clarity, he told the sisters who his parents and siblings were and where he was born. There they learned that he was born in 1900 and that he had no wife or children.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleAt 11 months to delivery, the road to Limón missing 440 expropriations
Next articleCovid-19: Private labs will test anyone who travels to countries that require testing
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19: Private labs will test anyone who travels to countries that require testing

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Tuesday...
Read more

Costa Rica has the best immunization rate in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - The Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Costa Rica is excepted...
Read more

MOST READ

Cycling his way to the top

Nicaragua

Ortega Regime Promises Vaccines, with No Details

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Former Nicaraguan health minister and current presidential advisor Carolina Davila has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in 2021. Her announcement...
Weather

Strong winds and cooler weather expected this weekend

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The indirect effect of cold push No. 11 will mean the return of strong gusts this weekend in most of the country. Conditions...
Nicoya

Centenarians of the Nicoya ‘blue zone’ vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's oldest, among some of the oldest in the world, got vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday, January 15. They are Rainery Fonseca...
HQ

Grandfather who abused and raped his granddaughter in Limón will spend 20 years in jail

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A man who sexually abused and raped his granddaughter in Batán, Matina district, Limón, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on...
Consumer Aware

Printed voucher for purchases under ¢30,000 was eliminated from January 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Did you notice that lately your local pulperia, supermarket, big box store and every other place you use your plastic that you...
Coronavirus

WHO rules out covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

VOA NEWS -
(VOA) The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that mass vaccinations against the novel coronavirus will not produce herd immunity this year. WHO chief scientist...
Health

Covid-19: Private labs will test anyone who travels to countries that require testing

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Tuesday afternoon an agreement for private laboratories to help in conducting covid-19 tests for...
HQ

Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents

Q Costa Rica -
"Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents," says a reminder from the Ministery of Transport (MOPT). Although some might believe that it is not,...
News

Political pressure grows for medical marijuana and hemp

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -A group of legislators is pressuring the government to take advantage of the current period of extraordinary sessions to process the legislation that...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.