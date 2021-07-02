Friday 2 July 2021
Health

Children's Hospital reports the death of a child under 2 years and 9 months from covid-19

This child is the third to die a victim of covid-19 in 2021 and the sixth since the start of the pandemic

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – A minor of 2 years and 9 months died as a result of covid-19, according to the director of the Hospital Nacional de Niños (Children’s Hospital) in San Jose, Olga Arguedas.

Hospital Nacional de Niños, in San Jose, Costa Rica

The doctor explained that the minor died on June 29, after weeks of hospitalization and that he had bronchopneumonia attributable to covid-19.

“This child is the third to die a victim of covid-19 in 2021 and the sixth minor to die since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Arguedas.

She added that the minor had a predisposing medical condition, that is, a risk factor and several weeks of being hospitalized “fighting for his life.”

There are currently 12 minors at the National Children’s Hospital with covid-19.

Of this group, 3 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

During the first 6 months of 2021, this medical center registered 103 minors hospitalized with covid-19.

May and June are the months with the most cases with 32 and 21, respectively, according to data provided by the hospital.

