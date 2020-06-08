Monday, 8 June 2020
South AmericaChile

Chile Records Largest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Total Since Outbreak Began

By VOA NEWS
Authorities say Chile, which has one of the highest totals for coronavirus cases in Latin America, confirmed 87 deaths from the virus in one day Wednesday, the largest single-day spike since the outbreak began more than two months ago.

Employees of a funeral parlour put the coffin containing the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in the vehicle of a relative, outside the San Jose Hospital in Santiago, on June 1, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. – Chile’s economy nose-dived more than 14 percent in April compared to the same month in 2019 as the impact of the coronavirus lockdown took effect, the country’s central bank said on Monday. Chile has recorded almost 100,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

A surge in coronavirus cases in Chile has overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system.

The increase in cases and deaths prompted authorities to extend a quarantine in Santiago for a fourth week.

So far, Chile has confirmed more than 113,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,200 deaths.

Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, Argentina and Bolivia comprise the Latin American countries with the largest caseloads.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s executive director, told reporters earlier this week, Central and South America have become the intense zones of transmission for the coronavirus.

Ryan said he does not believe the region has reached its peak in transmission and that he could not predict when the peak will occur.

He is calling for support and international solidarity for countries in the region.

Previous articleLatin America Fatalities on the Rise as Global COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 400,000
