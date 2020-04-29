Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Cinemas will not open on May 1 despite government Ok

Our priority is that our staff is safe, that our clients find the rooms clean, that they feel comfortable, well cared for and protected.

By Rico
Although the government gave the Ok for the cinemas to operate from May 1 to 15 with certain restrictions, the sector announced that it will not be possible, since they are working on a strict protocol and previous tests must be carried out.

“Our priority is that our staff is safe, that our clients find the rooms clean, that they feel comfortable, well cared for and protected. Therefore, we will act until our protocol is fully endorsed by the respective authorities,” said Ramón Yglesias, executive director of the Cámara de Distribuidores y Exhibidores Costarricenses (CADEC) – Chamber of Cinematographic Exhibitors and Distributors of Costa Rica.

The Chamber will initiate joint work with the Ministry of Health to review procedures and criteria that will shape the protocol for health security.

With the endorsement, the staff training stage will be launched, as well as the testing of presentations with the public, to adjust what is necessary in terms of capacity and guidelines.

