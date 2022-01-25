Cities with a large Latino population lead the list of “dirtiest” cities in the US.

Q REPORTS (EFE) – Rats, cockroaches, high levels of pollution and dirty streets are a problem that many residents of large cities in the United States have to deal with, but the worst cities in this regard have a large Latino population.

Newark, the most populous city in the state of New Jersey and with a 33% Latino population, leads the list of “dirtiest” cities in the country made by LawnStarter, an application that connects homeowners with gardeners.

It is closely followed by two other cities such as Houston and Los Angeles, with 45% and 48% Latinos, respectively, according to this classification based on the perception of the city’s inhabitants.

For this particular survey, residents of 87 of the largest US cities were asked about their opinion of about four key categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

And Newark ranks first in the percentage of residents who consider the city dirty or untidy and the percentage of residents dissatisfied with garbage disposal.

In addition, the city ranks second in terms of the percentage of residents dissatisfied with the city’s parks and greenery.

Houston ranks seventh in the living conditions category, which ranges from population density and the percentage of overcrowded homes to homes with mold or signs of rats or cockroaches. It is also ninth in the pollution category.

Los Angeles, for its part, ranks first, tied with three other cities, in terms of the number of junkyards that can be seen on the streets, and is fifth in the category of living conditions.

As for the unwanted presence of cockroaches, Houston appears in the third worst place on the list, ahead of St. Petersburg (Florida) and San Antonio (Texas).

While the city of Oklahoma leads the classification of the presence of rats and mice, followed by Minneapolis and Philadelphia.

The five cities with the worst air quality are all in Arizona: Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Scottsdale and Peoria.

In the global classification, other cities with a large Latino population appear among the worst rated cities, such as San Bernardino, California (in fourth place and 65% Latino population), San Antonio, Texas (sixth and 64%), Las Vegas, Nevada ( seventh and 33%), Phoenix, Arizona (eighth and 42%) and Chicago, Illinois (tenth and 28%).

At the opposite pole appear as cleaner cities, in this order, Norfolk (Virginia), Overland Park (Kansas), Virginia Beach (Virginia), Columbus (Ohio) and Charlotte (North Carolina).

