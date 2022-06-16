Thursday 16 June 2022
Coca Cola FEMSA Costa Rica: Innovate to refresh the world

The new production line reduces electricity and water consumption by between 20% and 25%.

BusinessHQ
By Rico
QCOSTARICA - A wide-ranging innovative culture that encompasses dimensions...
Read more

Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture

QTECH - The Internet Explorer (IE) browser, which entered...
Read more

QCOSTARICA – A wide-ranging innovative culture that encompasses dimensions such as new flavors, efficient processes and customer service in the digital age has been key for FEMSA, a leading bottler and marketer of beverages, to maintain its position and leadership in the beverage market.

Last year it announced the investment of US$3 million in a new production line at its plant in Coronado (Costa Rica), where 9,000 units are made per hour. This represents a 10% increase in production and allows it to increase its exports to Central America and non-traditional markets, such as the Caribbean.

Maricel Álvarez, Manager of Corporate Affairs of Coca-Cola FEMSA for Costa Rica and Nicaragua, explains that the investment responds to the use of innovation in its sustainability strategy and is accompanied by other actions, such as the design of packaging with glass bottles, of returnable plastic and PET plastic and the use of electric vehicles in pre-sale routes.

“With these vehicles we were able to draw up a plan to move forward with a staggered change in the fleet and in line with the company’s global sustainable mobility strategy. This year we will invest in the acquisition of five electric cars for pre-sale and three Euro5 delivery trucks, which produce 60% less nitrogen dioxide emissions”, she explains.

By understanding the tastes and habits of their consumers, they adapted their portfolio strategies and digital initiatives. For this reason, they created the Coca-Cola en tu Hogar service, a home delivery application for mobile devices. In addition, from this platform, customers can deliver empty PET bottles to be processed at its Misión Planeta recycling plant.

At the same time, as part of their digital transformation, they implemented the Juntos website, which allows you to add products to your orders and a WhatsApp virtual assistant.

Two achievements of its continuous evolution

Its product portfolio in Costa Rica includes non-caloric or low-calorie beverages. It includes brands such as Coca-Cola Sabor Ligero, Coca-Cola Sin Azúcar, Fanta Naranja Sin Azúcar, among others.

In 2021, it obtained the certification as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) for its high security standards in the supply chain, risk management and process standardization.

Translated and adapted from Revista Summa. Read the original here.

