Thursday 25 November 2021
type here...
Search

Cold thrust maintains accelerated winds and cold in the country

HQWeather
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Seven drivers will pay ¢105 million for crashing the new trains

QCOSTARICA - Seven drivers who collided with the new...
Read more

Cold thrust maintains accelerated winds and cold in the country

QCOSTARICA - Cold thrust number four will continue to...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado achieves the worst rating of his entire term

QCOSTARICA - With only several months to go before...
Read more

Global Green Growth Institute will open a headquarters for Latin America in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) -...
Read more

Costa Rica reaches 90% of the target population with at least one anticovid dose

QCOSTARICA - This week, Costa Rica reached 90.3% of...
Read more

UN evidences hate speech towards women in politics in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (EFE) The United Nations (UN) reported on Tuesday...
Read more

18 Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers (Cheap & Instant)

Powered by quick tweets and hashtags, Twitter lead generation...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Cold thrust number four will continue to generate accelerated winds and low temperatures in the country, indicated the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The climatic condition, whose influence has been maintained since the beginning of this week, will have a greater accentuation in the North Pacific and the Central Valley.

- Advertisement -

This Wednesday, winds reached 65 km/h in the north of Guanacaste and more than 40 km/h in the Greater Metropolitan Area. The IMN foresees a partially cloudy sky in the Caribbean, in addition to intermittent downpours that will diminish during the day. In the mountains of the central and southern Pacific there are chances of isolated rains.

Due to the phenomenon, the IMN also predicts that the swell could increase in the coming days, especially in the North Pacific, where gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected.

Cold thrusts are outbreaks of cold air that come from the north of the continent to the tropics. On average each year 16 phenomena of this type affect the Isthmus. For this season, which lasts until the beginning of March 2022, eleven cold shocks are expected that bring a decrease in temperature and an increase in the trade winds.

The temperature dipped to 3.4 Celsius this Tuesday morning at the Volcano Irazu, at an altitude of 3,432 m (11,259 feet)

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Irazú volcano registered the lowest temperature in the country with 3.4 degrees Celsius (38 Fahrenheit). While the Cerro Chirripó was the second coldest place, reporting 3.9 degrees Celsius, according to data from the IMN.

Low temperatures were recorded in many parts of the country all week. The good news is that the IMN forecasts the weakening of cold thrust # 4 in the region this Thursday, but we will have an increase in humidity in the country.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCarlos Alvarado achieves the worst rating of his entire term
Next articleSeven drivers will pay ¢105 million for crashing the new trains
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Temperatures dip below 5 degrees Celsius in four peaks of Costa Rica

Correction: Not enough coffee this morning, had the temperature conversions wrong....
Read more

First cold front will cool residents of the Central Valley, Caribbean and North this weekend

QCOSTARICA - It's not December and yet we will see the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Sticks and stones: Johnny Araya and José María Figueres

RICO's DIGEST - Johnny Araya, who is being investigated...
Trends

10 email signature generators for AppleMail

Since now email is a primary channel for business...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.