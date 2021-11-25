Cold thrust maintains accelerated winds and cold in the country

QCOSTARICA – Cold thrust number four will continue to generate accelerated winds and low temperatures in the country, indicated the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The climatic condition, whose influence has been maintained since the beginning of this week, will have a greater accentuation in the North Pacific and the Central Valley.

This Wednesday, winds reached 65 km/h in the north of Guanacaste and more than 40 km/h in the Greater Metropolitan Area. The IMN foresees a partially cloudy sky in the Caribbean, in addition to intermittent downpours that will diminish during the day. In the mountains of the central and southern Pacific there are chances of isolated rains.

Due to the phenomenon, the IMN also predicts that the swell could increase in the coming days, especially in the North Pacific, where gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected.

Cold thrusts are outbreaks of cold air that come from the north of the continent to the tropics. On average each year 16 phenomena of this type affect the Isthmus. For this season, which lasts until the beginning of March 2022, eleven cold shocks are expected that bring a decrease in temperature and an increase in the trade winds.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Irazú volcano registered the lowest temperature in the country with 3.4 degrees Celsius (38 Fahrenheit). While the Cerro Chirripó was the second coldest place, reporting 3.9 degrees Celsius, according to data from the IMN.

Low temperatures were recorded in many parts of the country all week. The good news is that the IMN forecasts the weakening of cold thrust # 4 in the region this Thursday, but we will have an increase in humidity in the country.

