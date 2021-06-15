Tuesday 15 June 2021
type here...
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

College of Physicians negotiates donation of a million and a half vaccines against covid-19

Final talks with authorities of the United States Government are underway

by Rico
59

QCOSTARICA – This week there could be very good news for the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic if the College of Physicians completes negotiations with the United States Government for the donation of more than one and a half million doses of vaccines against covid-19.

The College of Physicians assures that the 1.5 million vaccines would be entering the country this week. AFP photo.

The donation would be Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which, if the arrangements are made, would be arriving in the country in a few days.

- Advertisement -

“We have been negotiating with authorities of the US Government, and they have given the go-ahead for the donation. They recognize that the College of Physicians is a responsible entity at the national level and, therefore, they give us the opportunity to administer these vaccines,” explained Dr. Mauricio Guardia Gutiérrez, president of the Colegio de Médicos.

For the donation to take place, the Colegio de Médicos require the endorsement of the Ministry of Heath them to accelerate the process is key.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very well adapted to our environment. It is a vector vaccine that does not have to be preserved at -70 degrees, but is kept between 2 and 6 degrees. In addition, only one dose per person is applied, so, with the number that we are handling, it would materialize in a massive vaccination,” detailed the Colegio.

Once the vaccines arrive, the Colegio de Médicos will execute a mobile mass vaccination plan, in which they have the support of a large number of private sector companies.

- Advertisement -

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports, as of June 14, 2021, applying a total of 2,150,520 doses, of which 1,409,778 doses and 740,742 doses.

The Caja reports applying the doses to the priority groups as follows:

  • Group 1: 236,885 doses
  • Group 2: 1, 337,647 doses
  • Group 3: 539,401 doses
  • Group 4: 24,837 doses
  • Group 5: 11,750 doses

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleImmigration system failure affected passengers at the San Jose airport Monday
Next articleHeavy downpours generated the first phreatic eruption of this year at the Turrialba volcano
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cynthia Ann Telles named new U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Today, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his nomination of...
Read more

On Monday the vehicle restriction will change, again

QCOSTARICA - In times of pandemic, things change constantly, especially when...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister absent from the summit of Central American presidents

Redaqted

Europe opens the doors to tourism, these are the requirements

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Europe opened the doors to tourism. While worldwide vaccination against covid-19 advances above the levels of each country, the restrictions are...
Redaqted

Southwest adds yet another route to Liberia, now from Denver

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Southwest airlines will add a new route to the Daniel Oduber International Airport, in Liberia, this time connecting with the city of...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 14: 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, June 14, vehicles with plates ending 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 12, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Saturday, June 12, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the...
News

Costa Rica passes law to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers with $150K capital

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's legislature approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign pensioner or rentier must...
Business

Diseases, weather and low prices hit the orange sector in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The appearance of pests and diseases, in particular the 'dragón amarillo' (yellow dragon), the impact of the weather and a sharp drop...
Health

Costa Rica cannot feel safe from covid-19 before having about 80% of population vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - No doubt, vaccines are one of the most powerful tools to maintain control of Covid-19, but when it comes to entire populations,...
Health

Simple to request certification of vaccines against covid-19 applied in Costa Rica and abroad

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health issued a new guideline on Thursday that establishes the requirements to request the vaccination certificate against covid-19 in...
Entertainment

New Television Program To Promote Family Fun

Q Costa Rica -
Q ENTERTAINMENT - Attention families of Costa Rica! A new contest program, led by Douglas Sánchez and Verónica González, is looking for participants who...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.