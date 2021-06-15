College of Physicians negotiates donation of a million and a half vaccines against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – This week there could be very good news for the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic if the College of Physicians completes negotiations with the United States Government for the donation of more than one and a half million doses of vaccines against covid-19.

The donation would be Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which, if the arrangements are made, would be arriving in the country in a few days.

- Advertisement -

“We have been negotiating with authorities of the US Government, and they have given the go-ahead for the donation. They recognize that the College of Physicians is a responsible entity at the national level and, therefore, they give us the opportunity to administer these vaccines,” explained Dr. Mauricio Guardia Gutiérrez, president of the Colegio de Médicos.

For the donation to take place, the Colegio de Médicos require the endorsement of the Ministry of Heath them to accelerate the process is key.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very well adapted to our environment. It is a vector vaccine that does not have to be preserved at -70 degrees, but is kept between 2 and 6 degrees. In addition, only one dose per person is applied, so, with the number that we are handling, it would materialize in a massive vaccination,” detailed the Colegio.

Once the vaccines arrive, the Colegio de Médicos will execute a mobile mass vaccination plan, in which they have the support of a large number of private sector companies.

- Advertisement -

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports, as of June 14, 2021, applying a total of 2,150,520 doses, of which 1,409,778 doses and 740,742 doses.

The Caja reports applying the doses to the priority groups as follows:

Group 1: 236,885 doses

Group 2: 1, 337,647 doses

Group 3: 539,401 doses

Group 4: 24,837 doses

Group 5: 11,750 doses