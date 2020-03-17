All Colombian land and sea borders will be closed starting on Tuesday, March 17 and until May 30, by order of President Iván Duque. The decision is another of the measures that the National Government takes to contain the advance of the coronavirus in the country.

The president pointed out that “Colombia’s borders will be closed from this March 17, 2020 until May 30 (…) This border closure will restrict the entry and exit of the country of all national and foreign citizens. During the closing of borders the transport of cargo will be allowed for the entrance and exit of products through the terrestrial points enabled”.

Me permito informale a los colombianos que he tomado la decisión de cerrar, a partir de esta media noche, todas las fronteras terrestres, marítimas y fluviales del país. Las fronteras de Colombia estarán cerradas desde de este 17 de marzo de 2020 hasta el próximo 30 de mayo (1/3) — Iván Duque (@IvanDuque) March 17, 2020

The head of state explained that, basically, the aim is to stop the flow of people to avoid further spread of the disease.

“In the case of Peru, President Martín Vizcarra made the decision to close all border points. Freight transportation will always be excepted. In the case of Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno understood that there must be a flow of passengers. In the case of Brazil, we reached the same conclusion,” said Duque.

This decision is in addition to those that have been made in recent days, among which are the suspension of classes in all schools and universities and the restriction on entry by air to the country of foreigners “from any country in the world.”

The exceptions to this measure are Colombian nationals, residents of Colombia and diplomats, who will enter subject to a mandatory 14-day preventive isolation.

Article originally appeared on Q Colombia and is republished here with permission.