Colombia: Dog steals food from the supermarket and even disinfects its paws when leaving

QCOSTARICA – A security camera at a D1 supermarket in Medellin, Colombia, captured the moment when a stray dog entered the supermarket and grabs a bag of food.

In the images, the dog is observed wandering through one of the aisles, then stops at one of the shelves and gets into one of the boxes of dog food.

It then grabs the bag with his snout and walks out through another of the aisles.

Despite the fact that a man appears in the recording, he does not pay much attention to the animal.

Another camera focuses on the exit of the premises and a local worker is seen placing an object on a table near the door. Seconds later, the dog appears again, leaving through the automatic doors, passing over the shoe disinfection mat.

Although the theft in itself is already an unusual event, what has driven the social networks crazy is that, when the dog is leaving the premises, it pauses to disinfect its paws on a carpet placed at the door of the store.

The supermarket worker warned the ‘four-legged criminal’ as it fled the scene of the crime; However, despite her efforts to stop it, there was little the employee could do, the dog was faster, so it got to keep the food.

Colombia 🇨🇴: perro 🐕 callejero entra a un D1 y “toma” una bolsa de comida para perros…todo queda grabado en las cámaras de seguridad , el perrito antes de salir cumple con todos los protocolos de bioseguridad, se desinfecta sus cuatros patas 🐾 y sale sin pagar 💰… HÉROE!!! pic.twitter.com/7xpDMBFVY9 — EL MONO SANCHEZ ®️ (@elmonosanchezof) December 13, 2020

On Twitter the video went viral.

Reactions to the clip were related to approval of what the animal did.

“Thanks to the people who did not arrest or beat it for entering the premises. They also suffer from hunger and cold. What a sweetness,” commented @ emasaez31.

There were even those who made various proposals to D1 to ensure the welfare of stray animals.

“Based on this, the stores should put out water and food for them, outside each of their stores,”@ david29man suggested.

“What a beauty. Hopefully, this little dog will become the store’s mascot. It deserves it. It even disinfected its paws,” added @ IvonHenriquez1.