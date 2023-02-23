Thursday 23 February 2023
Colombia offers nationality to the Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez

Colombia
By Rico
Colombia offers nationality to the Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Colombia offered the Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez Colombian nationality, after the Executive of Daniel Ortega stripped him of his as well as 300 other Nicaraguan citizens, including the poet Gioconda Belli.

Sergio Ramirez

In a statement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry indicates that this offer was made by the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva Durán, who is visiting Spain.

Leyva Durán met yesterday with Ramírez in the Spanish capital, a meeting in which the former presidents of the Government of Spain Felipe González and of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos were also present.

“Yesterday, in Madrid, Spain, interpreting the solidarity of the country as a whole and the sentiment of President Gustavo Petro, I offered Colombian nationality to the Nicaraguan politician, intellectual and writer Sergio Ramírez,” Leyva Durán said in the statement.

Sergio Ramírez, who was accompanied by his wife, Gertrudis Guerrero Mayorga, gratefully accepted Colombian nationality.

Sergio Ramírez is in background in the selfie by Daniel Ortega

“Free and democratic Colombia embraces him and welcomes him to his second homeland,” Leyva Durán said, according to the note.

