There are many online casino-based games to enjoy, and we are spoilt for choice. However, that can make it difficult to decide which games to play and some games are similar and often confused with each other. Keno, bingo, and slingo are three good examples and they are all available to play online but what are the differences between the three games?

Keno and Bingo

We begin the comparisons between keno vs bingo vs slingo with a closer look at keno and bingo. They are both number based games with one major difference. When playing bingo, the numbers you need to win the game are selected for you and appear on the card. You wait for the numbers to be drawn and cross them off as they appear. When playing keno, you choose the numbers you think will be drawn and because you make the decision, it is more like a lottery game.

When playing bingo, if you do not like the look of the numbers on the card, you can swap it for a different card, but you never get to choose the numbers on the card. Keno allows you to choose up to 20 numbers on a ticket from the 80 numbers displayed on the board. To win when playing bingo, you must cross all the numbers off the card, known as a ‘full house’. To win a game of keno, you must match the numbers that are called out on the board. The quantity of numbers you must match to win differs depending on the casino.

Slingo

Slingo is a combination of bingo and slot machines, hence the name. In a standard game of slingo, you must match the numbers on a 5×5 grid card with the numbers that appear on the reels below. There are a set number of times you can spin the reels and you can win by crossing off a line of numbers or the full set of numbers on the card. Some slingo games will feature additional symbols on the reels for added excitement, including gold coins, jokers, and free spins. Slingo is different to both keno and bingo because it is played using a slot machine mechanic. It is like bingo in that you cannot choose the numbers on the card but that makes it different to keno, where you do choose the numbers.

Chances of Winning

All three games are similar because there is a lot of luck involved and you do not need any skill to be successful. Beginners can play keno, bingo, and slingo and have just as much chance of winning as an experienced player. However, of all three games, keno has the worst odds for winning.

The best odds when playing keno are one in four and that is achieved by selecting just a single number, but the payout is only double your stake. The more numbers you pick when playing keno, the more money you stand to win but the odds of winning 10 picks in keno are approximately 1 in 8.9 million, which is more unlikely than being struck by lightning. Therefore, bingo and slingo provide a greater chance of winning a big prize.

