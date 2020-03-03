Although the Consumer Confidence Index reports increases in the last two quarters, the perception of the country’s economy continues to be pessimistic.

According to the Consumer Confidence survey, conducted by the University of Costa Rica, between August and November 2019 the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rose from 28.5 to 32.3, and by February this year it had risen to 37.

Johnny Madrigal, the study’s coordinator, told Nacion.com that “… the results show a reduction in people’s uncertainty, which is positive. But it’s not yet on the ground that it’s considered positive.

Madrigal added that “… In the last six months’ confidence has increased among men and women, and people of all educational levels. This means that the increase is widespread and homogeneous.”

The data shows that in February more than half of consumers said it was a bad time to buy a house or a vehicle.

Source: Nacion.com