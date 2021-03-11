Thursday 11 March 2021
type here...
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Controversy in the Legislative Assembly for the use of the word “blacks” in a motion

Legislator proposed that, in addition to Afro-descendants, the text read “blacks, Hindus, Chinese, Asians, unemployed, malekus, refugees, LGTBIQ community and people in extreme poverty”

by Rico
13

QCOSTARIAC – A group of legislators launched strong criticism against María Inés Solís of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), for using the word “blacks” in a motion proposed for a bill.

PUSC legislator María Inés Solís. Photo Rebeca Madrigal Q.

Wednesday afternoon, the First Plenary Commission met where initiative 21,499 was discussed, the purpose of which is to declare the development, implementation and dissemination of affirmative actions in favor of Costa Rica’s Afro-descendants.

- Advertisement -

Solís presented two motions that led to the remarks by the legislators that make up the forum, who assured that the use of the word black in the text was used in a pejorative and derogatory way.

“I have not seen a more careless and contemptuous treatment of such a sensitive issue in this Assembly, that motion borders on racism. The treatment that is given is very delicate. The word black is used disparagingly for people of African descent,” said José María Villalta of the Frente Amplio.

Nielsen Pérez and Laura Guido, for the ruling party the Partido Accion Cuidadana (PAC), this is an “unacceptable” use.

- Advertisement -

“Putting the word black seems unfortunate to me, it is disrespectful, pejorative. It is not intended to contribute to the project but to give a racist tone ”, assured Guido.

Meanwhile, the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) legislator, David Gourzong, “It shows us his racism and that cannot be allowed.”

Additionally, Shirley Díaz, leaded of the PUSC, apologized on behalf of the party bench.

She was joined by María Vita Monge, also of the PUSC, who extended the apology to the Afro-descendant community.

Legislator Solís has not yet referred to the accusations against her.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleImport of new Chinese cars grows in a slumped market
Next articleFranklin Chang-Díaz urges presidential signature for Space Agency law
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Fifth edition of the campaign against racism in Costa Rica soccer stadiums launched

As part of the commemoration of the Historical Month of Afro-Costa...
Read more

Morales: Trump, KKK Promoter, Can’t Lecture Latin America

Bolivia's President Evo Morales says the U.S. President Donald Trump “cannot...
Read more

MOST READ

Carlos Alvarado: “No Growth and Poverty Reduction Without Economic Stability”

Venezuela

Venezuela to introduce one million bolivar banknote

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced Friday the introduction of three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. But with...
Health

“I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Don't be afraid, get vaccinated," are words of doña Irma Ceciliano, in a virtual conversation, along with three other seniors, telling President...
Health

More than 193,000 vaccines have already been applied

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From the start of the vaccination program against covid-19 on December 24, 2020, 193,273 doses have already been applied countrywide.   Of this total,...
Travel

Guanacaste Airport awarded best airport for customer experience

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, was among the winners, for the third consecutive year, of the best airport...
Health

5 cantons register less than 10 active cases of covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Five of the 82 cantons of Costa Rica register fewer than 10 active cases of covid-19 to this date, according to the...
Fashion & Beauty

Ivonne Cerdas to represent Costa Rica at Miss Universe 2020

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Miss Costa Rica 2020, Ivonne Cerdas, will soon be traveling to Florida to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant. After...
Economic Recovery

Consumer confidence improves slightly in early 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Consumer pessimism decreased slightly for February 2021, compared to November of last year, however, uncertainty around the economy remains high and the...
Lighter Side

Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos

Q Costa Rica -
Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos.
San Jose

‘We want to work!’: Entertainment industry cries out to Government

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a year of no work, engineers, technicians, producers, cleaners, food and beverage personnel, among others, held a peaceful march this Thursday...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.