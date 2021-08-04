Wednesday 4 August 2021
type here...
Search

Controversy settled, “bike racks” are permitted

The driver who complained about being fined for using a bike rack was apparently fined for poorly placing the bikes on the rack, according to the Policia de Trransito

HQ
By Rico
A driver complained on Monday on social networks about the fine received for carrying bicycles on a 'rack'. The Traffic Police alleged that the bicycles were poorly placed.
Paying the bills

Latest

Casinobonustips.com ranking review: Is it really unbiased?

Reading reviews of online casinos has become a part...
Read more

Controversy settled, “bike racks” are permitted

QCOSTARICA - A controversy was raised over the last...
Read more

“Hulk ” sends a message to the Costa Rica’s legislators

QCOSTARICA - Through Twitter, actor Mark Ruffalo, better known...
Read more

For the first time in the pandemic, a judge authorizes Police to raid a clandestine party

QCOSTARICA - Clandestine or 'underground' parties have been going...
Read more

Faced with the migration crisis in Colombia and Panama, Costa Rica warns that the border is closed

QCOSTARICA - A group of around 10,000 migrants from...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A controversy was raised over the last several days when a driver was stopped and fined by a traffic official for having bike racks mounted on the back of his vehicle.

A driver complained on Monday on social networks about the fine received for carrying bicycles on a ‘rack’. The Traffic Police alleged that the bicycles were poorly placed.

The driver, a man identified by his last name Meneses, complained on social networks of having been fined ¢110,000 colones, on Monday, August 2, for carrying four bicycles on the rack on the back of his car.

- Advertisement -

“They banned these racks and they are fining me, how do I transport the bikes?” said Meneses.

The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) was consulted and confirmed that Meneses received two traffic fines” One of them was due to speeding because, according to the officials, he was driving at 88 km / h in a 60 km / h zone, the second, Araya because it was detected that the bicycles were “poorly placed” as they protruded the width of the car on the left side.

The Policia de Transito confirmed that the fine was not for having racks, rather that one or more of the bicycles extruded past the limits permitted.

Article 122 of the Ley de Transito (Traffic Act) states that “one that cannot ride in the car sharp elements … attachments that generate protuberance or some danger”.

In other words, when the bicycle is placed on a rack, that constitutes an added accessory to the structure of the vehicle. The same rule would apply to any other object, such as a trailer, or cart, for example

Thus, the rack itself is not prohibited. Rather it is an attachment that is attached to the vehicle and it is the driver’s responsibility to verify that it does not represent a danger and must make sure that nothing exceeds the width of the vehicle, including in this measure the width of the rear-view mirrors.

- Advertisement -

The argument now is,  was one or more of the bicycles being carried in violation of the traffic law?

Meneses as the option of either paying the fine or appealing.

Any fine, for any reason, can be appealed within 10 working days of it being issued. An appeal panel will review the case and render a decision. This process can take weeks or months.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“Hulk ” sends a message to the Costa Rica’s legislators
Next articleCasinobonustips.com ranking review: Is it really unbiased?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Remember vehicle restriction begin at 9 pm today, Tuesday, April 27

QCOSTARICA - As of today, Tuesday, April 27, and until Sunday,...
Read more

Transitos save Uber driver from assailants

QCOSTARICA - Transitos (traffic officials) Gustavo Ordóñez and Daniel Picado became...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

A History Guide On The Best Online Casino Bonus in Poland

There are few things in life better than getting...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 3: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 3, vehicles with...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.