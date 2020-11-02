Coronavirus and flights: There are the airlines arriving and departing from Costa Rica as at November 2

QCOSTARICA – Though Costa Rica has, as of November 1, opened its air and maritime borders to all and land borders to foreigner residents, we and the world is still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which ones don’t?

This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) in San Jose as at November 2.

Aeroméxico: Resumes operations on October 18 to/from Mexico (MEX).

Air Canada: Resumed operations on November 1, from/to Toronto (YYZ).

Air France: Resumed operations on October 31 to/from Paris (CDG).

Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Alaska Airlines: Resumes operations on November 19 to/from Los Angeles (LAX).

Albatros Airlines: Suspends operations until further notice.

American Airlines: Resumed operations on September 9 to/from Miami (MIA) and Dallas (DFW).

Avianca: Resumed operations on November 1, from/to El Salvador (SAL) and Bogota, Colombia (BOG).

British Airways: Resumes operations on December 27 from/to London.

Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.

Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.

Copa Airlines: Resumed operations on September 10, from/to Panama (PTY). Waiting for more information on other routes.

Delta Airlines: Resumes operations on November 2 from/to Atlanta (ATL). Resumes operations on December 17 from/to Los Angeles (LAX).

Edelweiss: Resume operations in 2021.

Iberia: Resumed operations on August 3, from/to Madrid (MAD).

Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

JetBlue: November 1, from/to Fort Lauderdale (FLL). On November 4, from/to Orlando (MCO). On November 20, from/to New York (JFK).

KLM: Resumes operations on November 26, from/to Amsterdam (AMS).

Latam: Restart of operations in 2021.

Lufthansa: Resumed operations on August 5, from/to Frankfurt (FRA).

Sansa: Resumed local operations.

Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.

Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.

Spirit: Resumed operations in September, from/to Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

United: Resumed operations from/to Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR). It resumes operations on November 7, from/to Chicago (ORD). Resumes operations on December 19 from/to Denver (DEN), Washington (IAD) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Volaris: Resumed operations on October 29 from/to Mexico (MEX), via Guatemala (GUA). It resumes operations on November 26 from/to Cancun (CUN).

West Jet: Waiting for information from the airline.

Wingo: Resumes operations on November 16, from/to Bogota (BOG).

All passengers must make direct contact with their airlines and through official channels. The airline director in Costa Rica can be found at: sjoairport.com/airline-directory

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant updating of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines.

Cargo operations maintain their normal schedules.