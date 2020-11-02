Monday, 2 November 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Coronavirus and flights: There are the airlines arriving and departing from Costa Rica as at November 2

by Rico
70

QCOSTARICA – Though Costa Rica has, as of November 1, opened its air and maritime borders to all and land borders to foreigner residents, we and the world is still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which ones don’t?

- Advertisement -

This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) in San Jose as at November 2.

Aeroméxico: Resumes operations on October 18 to/from Mexico (MEX).

Air Canada: Resumed operations on November 1, from/to Toronto (YYZ).

Air France: Resumed operations on October 31 to/from Paris (CDG).

- Advertisement -

Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Alaska Airlines: Resumes operations on November 19 to/from Los Angeles (LAX).

Albatros Airlines: Suspends operations until further notice.

American Airlines: Resumed operations on September 9 to/from Miami (MIA) and Dallas (DFW).

Avianca: Resumed operations on November 1, from/to El Salvador (SAL) and Bogota, Colombia (BOG).

British Airways: Resumes operations on December 27 from/to London.

- Advertisement -

Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.

Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.

Copa Airlines: Resumed operations on September 10, from/to Panama (PTY). Waiting for more information on other routes.

Delta Airlines: Resumes operations on November 2 from/to Atlanta (ATL). Resumes operations on December 17 from/to Los Angeles (LAX).

Edelweiss: Resume operations in 2021.

Iberia: Resumed operations on August 3, from/to Madrid (MAD).

Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

JetBlue: November 1, from/to Fort Lauderdale (FLL). On November 4, from/to Orlando (MCO). On November 20, from/to New York (JFK).

KLM: Resumes operations on November 26, from/to Amsterdam (AMS).

Latam: Restart of operations in 2021.

Lufthansa: Resumed operations on August 5, from/to Frankfurt (FRA).

Sansa: Resumed local operations.

Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.

Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.

Spirit: Resumed operations in September, from/to Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

United: Resumed operations from/to Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR). It resumes operations on November 7, from/to Chicago (ORD). Resumes operations on December 19 from/to Denver (DEN), Washington (IAD) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Volaris: Resumed operations on October 29 from/to Mexico (MEX), via Guatemala (GUA). It resumes operations on November 26 from/to Cancun (CUN).

West Jet: Waiting for information from the airline.

Wingo: Resumes operations on November 16, from/to Bogota (BOG).

All passengers must make direct contact with their airlines and through official channels. The airline director in Costa Rica can be found at: sjoairport.com/airline-directory

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant updating of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines.

Cargo operations maintain their normal schedules.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleResidential electicity rates cannot subsidize lowering in other sectors
Next articleStudy Shows Covid-19 Antibodies Waning Over Time, Suggesting Immunity Might Wear Off
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Residential electicity rates cannot subsidize lowering in other sectors

Redaqted Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Companies of electric generation and distribution are unable to...
Read more

Foreigner residents in Costa Rica can now enter by land

Immigration Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From yesterday, Sunday, November 1, foreigners with a status...
Read more

MOST READ

Immigration

Foreigner residents in Costa Rica can now enter by land

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From yesterday, Sunday, November 1, foreigners with a status of legal permanence (residents) in Costa Rica will also be able to enter...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,296 new cases; country reinforces shelters for risk of floods due to tropical depression

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The General Director of Health, Priscilla Herrera, confirmed 1,296 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, October 30, of which 275 are by...
Politics

Disinfecting the “Concrete Box”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, the Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly or Congress building - I call the "concrete box" became a superspreader...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases and 30 deaths for Sunday and Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The report Monday by the Ministry of Health detailed 1,372 new cases for 48 hours from Saturday to Monday, for a total...
Taxes

Hacienda and INS run to apply reduction in 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Hacienda (Treasury) is in the process of updating the information that allows the reduction in the payment of the...
National

5.7 Earthquake shakes San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in San Jose, it at 11:01 pm Saturday, October 31, and was strongly perceived in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.