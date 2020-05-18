Coronavirus and flights: which airlines are coming and going from Costa Rica?

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there is confusion about which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which do not.

This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) provided by the airport manager, Aeris, as at May 17.

Click here for the SJO airport airline directory.

Aeroméxico : Suspended operations until further notice.

: Suspended operations until further notice. Air Canada : To resume operations in July. Waiting for information from the airline.

: To resume operations in July. Waiting for information from the airline. Air France: Suspended operations until further notice.

Suspended operations until further notice. Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.

Suspended operations until further notice. Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Suspended operation until further notice. Alaska Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. Albatros Airlines : Suspended operations until further notice.

: Suspended operations until further notice. American Airlines: Resumes operations on July 7 towards Miami and Dallas.

Resumes operations on July 7 towards Miami and Dallas. Avianca: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. British Airways: To resume operations on June 27 to London.

To resume operations on June 27 to London. Condor : To resume operations on June 29.

: To resume operations on June 29. Costa Rica Green Airways: (Domestic) Available for charter flights.

(Domestic) Available for charter flights. Copa Airlines: Flight arrives from Brazil on May 18. Waiting for information from the airline.

Flight arrives from Brazil on May 18. Waiting for information from the airline. Delta Airlines: To resume on June 19 towards Atlanta and Los Angeles.

To resume on June 19 towards Atlanta and Los Angeles. Edelweiss: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. Iberia: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. JetBlue: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.

Suspended operations until further notice. Latam: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. Lufthansa: Waiting for information from the airline.

Waiting for information from the airline. Skyway: (Domestic) Suspended operation until further notice.

(Domestic) Suspended operation until further notice. Sansa: (Domestic) Suspended operation until further notice.

(Domestic) Suspended operation until further notice. Southwest: To resume on August 30 towards Fort Lauderdale and Houston.

To resume on August 30 towards Fort Lauderdale and Houston. Spirit: To resume on July 5 towards Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

To resume on July 5 towards Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. United: Rescue flight May 18 and 20 to Houston. Waiting for information from the airline.

Rescue flight May 18 and 20 to Houston. Waiting for information from the airline. Volaris: Suspended operations until further notice.

Suspended operations until further notice. West Jet: Take up options until further notice.

Take up options until further notice. Wingo: Suspended operations until further notice.

- Advertisement -

The preceding information can change at any time. All passengers should contact the airline directly and through official channels, ie their website or call centers.

The airlines directory is https://sjoairport.com/directorio-de-aerolineas