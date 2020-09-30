Wednesday, 30 September 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Coronavirus contagion: 4 steps to travel again minimizing infection risks

Traveling in the safest way possible is the great challenge of the tourism sector, one of the most affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
55
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) – Surely, like many, you have not been able to travel in 2020 because of the pandemic, but as borders are reopened there are more possibilities. Traveling in the safest way possible is the great challenge of the tourism sector, one of the most affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Traveling in the safest way possible is the great challenge of the tourism sector, one of the most affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus.

According to figures from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals fell by 65% during the first half of the year.

Sunday, September 27, was World Tourism Day, and, thinking about a global reopening of the sector, the UNWTO made a guide of recommendations to make passengers travel safer and that the process is fluid.

How to reopen tourism?

- paying the bills -

To restart tourism paralyzed by the pandemic, the World Tourism Organization indicates that certain principles must be respected, such as being clear about protocols and local health regulations, not discriminating against travelers and the need for a digital transformation, among other points.

And it also presents its guidelines on what travelers and authorities should do every step of the way from leaving home to destination.

Step 1: Search and book

  • Search for information on health requirements and procedures in the country of origin, travel providers and destination.
  • Know the information on cancellations and policies in cases of illness during the trip or at the destination.
  • Know which are the data exchange applications to download to the phone (national tracking applications).

Step 2: Leaving Home

  • Pay for local transportation avoiding contact.
  • Take into account the rules of physical distancing.
  • Know and respect the protocols in force in local means of transport.

Step 3:  While traveling

  • Prior check-in and contactless boarding with a pre-assigned seat.
  • Limit carry-on luggage to the use of the upper compartments.
  • Border control should be without physical contact when the traveler leaves his country.
  • The operation of the transport infrastructure must be adapted to physical distancing and current health regulations.

Step 4: At your destination

  • Respect the health protocols throughout the chain (accommodation, transport, restaurants, attraction points…).
  • Payments and check-in should be made without physical contact.
  • Tickets and reservations for visits and entertainment activities should be made online
  • Communication on the protocols and regulations in force at all contact points must be clear.

Coordinated action

Minimizing physical contact is key to a safe return from tourism.

The World Tourism Organization points out that the safe reopening of tourism is a joint effort.

- paying the bills -

“Responsible and safe international travel is possible in many parts of the world, and it is imperative that governments work closely with the private sector to get global tourism back on track,” said the UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvil, in a statement on September 15.

“Coordinated action is key,” he emphasized.

Previous articleNicaragua: Daniel Ortega Seeks New “Gag Law”, Prescribing Fines and Jail
Next articleStay at home if you can today, Wednesday!
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: country exceeds70,000 infections; ensures participation in the COVAX-facility

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica on Friday reached 70,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after adding 1,357 new cases over the previous day. 595 people are hospitalized, 237...
Read more
El Salvador

El Salvador: woman jailed over miscarriage freed

Q24N -
(Q24N) Authorities in El Salvador on Wednesday, September 23, released a woman who suffered an apparent miscarriage but was convicted of killing her baby. Cindy...
Trends

Five Reasons Why Athletes Love Escaping to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is a Caribbean paradise like few others. Nearly 3 million visitors a year flock to the Pura Vida nation for some of...
Health

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in hospitals in Costa Rica during August

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Deaths associated with COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in the hospitals in Costa Rica during the month of August. According to data...
Economic Policy

Government fears “very drastic” consequences of not agreeing with the IMF

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government affirmed Tuesday night, on a national television broadcast, that the country could face "very drastic" consequences if the agreement with the...
Health

COVID -19 “R” rate: Each positive case still produces only one new contagion

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The reproduction or "R" rate of COVID-19 in the country currently shows a downward trend, reaching close to 1, according to data from...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.