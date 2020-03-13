The number of confirmed cases with the coronavirus covid-19 in Costa Rica rose to 26, three more than on Thursday, 14 women and 12 men, of whom 23 are Costa Rican, ranging in age from 10 to 87.

They are spread out in San José, Heredia, Guanacaste, Alajuela and Cartago.

By age, 24 are adults (3 of whom are seniors) and 2 minors. Of all the confirmed patients, only three are hospitalized.

At this time 289 people have been ruled out of being infected.

Daniel Salas, the Minister of Health, also reported this Friday opening of the 24-hour hotline. Callers to 1322 can have questions about the covid-19 answered, however, people requiring medical attention can still call the 9-1-1 emergency system.

“They are officials from the Ministry of Health, 9-1-1, the National Insurance Institute (INS) and the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) who were trained to deal with these situations. Behind them are specialists ”, Salas explained.

In addition to answering questions, the 1322 hotline can be used to report cases of the virus, emergency will be routed to the 9-1-1.

The called on the population to make responsible use of this service, while insisting on not giving importance to news reports and social networks posts that seek to create alarm, and insisted that the entire population, mainly those with risk factors, remain in their homes, as much as possible.

“From the institutional framework we are doing everything possible to protect ourselves, but we must protect each other. If we do not anything important to attend to this Saturday and Sunday, let us stay home this weekend and do not forget constant hand washing and protect ourselves when coughing and sneezing, we fight this fight together, ” said the Minister.

“It is impossible to stop the advance of the virus, in Costa Rica, in the world. But the more we all commit ourselves, the more we are going to stop its progress,” he added.

Another announcement made during the Friday afternoon press conference is the decision to close 344 schools for 14 days starting on Monday: 253 of the schools for lack of water and 91 for the area of influence shuttered under the order of the Ministry of Health.

The figure also includes special education centers.