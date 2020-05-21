Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases now 897, 4 more truckers treated for covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 15 new cases of covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, increase the total infected since the first on March 6, to 897, throughout 68 of the 82 cantons.

There are now 582 people recovered, while the number of active cases is 305 and the death toll remains at 10.

The number of covid-19 hospitalized is 13, five of who are in intensive care.

- paying the bills -

The data is part of the report given this Wednesday by Dr. Rodrigo Marín, director of Health Surveillance, of the Ministry of Health.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Daniel Sala warned of the increase in the contagion curve in recent weeks.

Well, while in the week of April 24 to 30 there were 34 news cases; in the last six days (from May 15 to 20) the increase was 67.

Truckers

Director Marín reported on Wednesday that the country had received four more truckers intent on entering the country from Nicaragua and who tested positive in the border testing and that Nicaragua did not accept their return because they were not Nicaraguan nationals.

The total is now of

- paying the bills -

The number of infections related to international truck drivers at the northern border is now 42. Apart from the 15 truckers who remain an isolation center in San José, 11 of them who entered Costa Rica before the country tightened border measures on May 15, or who were detected at the border but Nicaragua did not accept them, as with the four on Wednesday. there a cluster of 18 in Guanacaste, another of five in Naranjo de Alajuela, and four individual cases.

In addition, there are 46 other drivers who were detected with the virus but who were not allowed to enter the country.

The numbers support the Minister of Health’s warning a day before that truckers had an important role in the increase in cases and hence the increased border measures to curb the spread of covid-19.

However, the restrictions imposed by the country are cause for controversy at the regional level and center of conversations between authorities and exporters in the area, including blame by Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega that Costa Rica had closed the borders to the more than 1,000 truckers, for various nationalities, lined at the Peñas Blancas border.

Meanwhile, at the southern border, on Wednesday, the government of Panama accepted a binational agreement and cross-border trucking resumed.

Other

Rodrigo Marín also reported that all the 82 repatriated Costa Ricans, arriving on a cruise ship on Tuesday, tested negative for the disease. They were crew of the cruise ship line, arriving from Miami at the Limón port. They were tested and ordered to a 14-day quarantine.

- paying the bills --

Geanina Dinarte, Minister of Labor, assured that to date they have placed 95% of the resources that have been provided so far to help those most affected by the economic measures of the pandemic, because they have been left without work or with reduced incomes.