On Monday, March 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed six more cases of coronavirus covid-19, raising the total to 41.

To continue the fight against. the government of Carlos Alvarado announced a continuation of the yellow alert, it will be decreeing a national emergency and banned entry into Costa Rica by all foreigners. Costa Ricans and foreign residents must submit to a 14-day mandatory isolation on return to the country.

The travel ban goes into effect on March 18 and maintains until April 12.

Schools will also be closed until April 13, the school year extended to December 23 and all lunchrooms and care networks will be kept open to give needy children at least one good meal a day and single mothers of households ability to continue working and not leave the children with elders.

President Carlos and the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reiterated the need to stay home, to maintain contact to avoid infection to a minimum, work from home if possible, and cancel any travel abroad.

On Sunday, all bars, discos, and casinos were ordered closed and restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, a team of police and inspectors will be monitoring the situation and sanction offences.

