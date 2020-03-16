The Municipality of San José said it will take measures so that the indigent are protected against the coronavirus.

But the indigent of the capital city have another story, telling La Teja, on Friday, March 13, that neither the Ministry of Health nor the Muni (municipality) had informed them of anything.

They were unaware of the protocol of sneezing and coughing, that the virus kills people and that they should be washing their hands constantly and avoid touching the face, La Teja reports.

According to IMAS (Mixto de Ayuda Social) data, there are some 3,000 indigents in San Jose, making the streets of the capital their bed, without access to sanitary services and clean water