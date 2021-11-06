Costa Rica 12th worldwide for complete covid-19 vaccination

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica places 12th, as of November 2, with respect to the countries with the largest population with complete vaccination schemes against Covid-19.

Ahead of Costa Rica are Israel, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, France, Turkey, Germany, Argentina, El Salvador, and Brazil; Costa Rica also places eighth in Latin America.

In addition to this, Costa Rica does not appear among the 20 nations with the highest mortality rates per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, epidemiologist Ronald Evans, from the Universidad Hispanoamericana, asks the authorities to “urgently evaluate the application of third doses”, especially to the vaccinated population during the first six months of 2021.

For its part, and for the first time, at the epidemiological level, there are no cantons in the red category. Likewise, the average number of daily cases fell from 598 to 451, which means a drop of 25% in new cases, in the week of October 24-30.

It should be noted that the national basic reproduction rate (R rate) rose from 0.72 to 0.78, an increase of 8%.

“Just a month ago, the daily average number of cases was 2,238, and the rate rose to 433.5 per million inhabitants, with a reproduction rate of 1.0. Comparing with the figures of last week that we are analyzing, we have that there was a decrease of 1,649 cases per day, that is, it fell by a majestic 74%.

“With these values, all below one, the decline in infections in the country will persist. It can be estimated that, at least in the coming weeks, there will be no sharp increases in cases, but it is not possible to rule out the coming of a fourth wave beyond those dates,” concluded Evans, in the “Una Pandemia en Perspectiva” (A Pandemic in Perspective) report.

