Costa Rica adds 26th death associated with covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) An 89-year-old woman, a resident in the province of San José, died this morning, Friday, July 10, with COVID-19. With this death, Costa Rica how has 26 deaths associated with the virus.

The woman died at the Covid-19 Care Center (Ceaco). She had been hospitalized since Monday, July 6, one day after receiving a positive diagnosis of the coronavirus.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, her age was a risk factor for complications and the death of COVID-19.

It is the fifth death this week associated with the pandemic virus.

