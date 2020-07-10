Friday, 10 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica adds 26th death associated with covid-19

The woman is an 89-year-old resident of San Jose

Rico
By Rico
39
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) An 89-year-old woman, a resident in the province of San José, died this morning, Friday, July 10, with COVID-19. With this death, Costa Rica how has 26 deaths associated with the virus.

The woman died at the Covid-19 Care Center (Ceaco). She had been hospitalized since Monday, July 6, one day after receiving a positive diagnosis of the coronavirus.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, her age was a risk factor for complications and the death of COVID-19.

It is the fifth death this week associated with the pandemic virus.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleAlvarado to the press: “They use me to speak things that are insipid”
Next articleLink to the Epidemiological Data form required for travel to Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Link to the Epidemiological Data form required for travel to Costa Rica

Health Rico -
(QTRAVEL) Until August 1. 2020, entry requirements permit only Costa Rican...
Read more

Costa Rica adds 26th death associated with covid-19

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) An 89-year-old woman, a resident in the province of San...
Read more

MOST READ

Brazil

Brazil registered almost 48,000 new cases of coronavirus and exceeded 1.5 million infections

Q24N -
(Q24N) Brazil this Thursday registered the second highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 47,984 new infections, bringing...
Read more
Health

Death 22 confirmed; Second death today Monday

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday morning death number 22 by COVID-19. This is another post-mortem COVID-19 death, that of a 51-year-old man,...
News

6 airlines to resume flights to Costa Rica between August and October

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Air France and British Airways confirmed that they will reactivate their regular flights to Costa Rica in October, while Edelweiss would do so...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 350 new cases

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Case records don't last long. This Wednesday another 350 confirmed infections were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the information provided by...
Health

24 patients with COVID-19 who have received convalescent plasma

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Amid the bad news of the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations this week, the good news is that 24 people with COVID-19...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 310 new cases Saturday, country reaches 4,621 infections

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported Saturday, July 4, 310 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the singled...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA