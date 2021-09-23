Costa Rica advances “timidly” in the vaccination process that is already “deficient”, denounce several sectors

QCOSTARICA – Compared with other countries in the region such as Canada, Chile or Uruguay, Costa Rica is progressing timidly in the vaccination process, according to what the businessmen grouped in the UCCAEP, the Defensoría de los Habitantes (Ombudsman), the Catholic Church, Caja workers, the College of Physicians and other actors, denounced on Wednesday.

Likewise, it was denounced that attention to the pandemic has been deficient because there is no articulated strategy and there is no interest of the government to manage joint actions with some sectors.

In this sense, businessmen have offered their help to President Carlos Alvarado on several occasions, by providing facilities and medical personnel, to inject in pharmacies and other medical centers.

However, his offer has not been accepted so far.

“The hospital collapse that compromises not only the lives of Covid-19 carriers but also of Costa Ricans who require medical and hospital services in favor of their health, is worrying. (..) The lack of urgency criteria in the vaccination of the population in the country and the management of a vaccination plan draws the attention of the Patriotic Board, which lacks technical-scientific rigor to ensure the protection of the most important people vulnerable,” says a joint statement from the group called Mesa Patriótica.

On the other hand, the members of the group questioned the omission of listening “to the recommendations on this matter made by sectors of civil society and various institutions”, so that the second dose is applied to people who are waiting and who have more than four weeks after receiving the first inoculation.

“The Mesa Patriótica once again expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Government of the Republic to together attend a massive vaccination campaign. The foregoing supposes the political will of the Government authorities and the breaking of the monopoly in decision-making,” they concluded.

