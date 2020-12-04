Friday, 4 December 2020
Costa Rica and Canada celebrate 100 years of official relations

Commitment of both countries to fight against climate change was one of the central axes

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – To celebrate 100 years of official relations between Costa Rica and Canada, a commemorative medal was coined which highlights, among other things, the friendship and commitment of both countries to fight against climate change.

Mauricio Ortiz, Costa Rican Ambassador to Canada (left), and his wife, Rosiris Valverde,with Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The Costa Rican Embassy and its consuls in Canada, with the support of Mr. Sam García, graphic artist and photographer from The Hill Times, designed the medal.

Representing the present, the past and the future of bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, self-determination of peoples, universal human rights and diversity, is the objective of the medal, said Mauricio Ortiz, Ambassador of Costa Rica to Canada.

“The medal has been designed to graphically represent the affinities between Costa Rica and Canada,” added Ortiz.

In the central part of the coin, the number 100 stands out with the word years written in three languages ​​that are Spanish, English and French, the official languages ​​of both countries.

Likewise, there is also the date of commemoration 1920-2020 and the national symbols of Canada represented with a maple leaf and of Costa Rica represented by the Guaria Morada.

The commemorative medal

On the reverse, in the central area, is the graphic representation of a water molecule, an element that both nations protect and possess in abundance.

“H2O is a molecule composed of oxygen, an essential element to sustain life on our planet, and hydrogen, an element to be incorporated into our energy matrices as a vector of clean energy, a project currently under development by our scientists and which we wish children and young people to continue of both countries as part of the joint plan to decarbonize our economies and combat global warming,” said Ortiz.

In that sense, the Decabornization plan presented by President Carlos Alvarado, so that Costa Rica can become carbon neutral, is a cause for admiration and analysis in Canada, with the aim of seeking joint solutions.

The commemoration of 100 years of diplomatic relations occurs at a time when Costa Rica achieved a favorable trade balance for the first time in that long period, which occurred in 2019.

Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano considers Canada as one of the most important partners and friends with whom Costa Rica shares values ​​and principles.

