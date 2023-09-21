Thursday 21 September 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rica clarifies tax treatment of crypto-assets

General Directorate of Taxation issues a private letter ruling

#cryptocurrencyNationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Is Costa Rica’s ‘Blue Zone’ vanishing?

QCOSTARICA -- The shrinking of Costa Rica’s Blue Zone...
Read more

Costa Rica clarifies tax treatment of crypto-assets

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's tax authority - issued a...
Read more

U.S. Returns Historical Indigenous Artifacts to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- NBC6 Miami reports that several pre-Columbian artifacts...
Read more

UN Declares U.S. Southwest Border ‘World’s Deadliest Migration Land Route

Q24N (CIS.org) On September 12, the International Organization for...
Read more

BIG HIT! Increase of up to ¢71 in gasoline for October proposed

On the heels of a big increase in fuel...
Read more

Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” reputation tarnished by violence and homicides from drug trafficking

QCOSTARICA -- Drug trafficking-related violence and homicides pose a...
Read more

Costa Rican blue zone diet help residents live to 100

Q24N (Fortune Well) Six areas across the globe are...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢533.27 BUY

¢539.73 SELL

21 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s tax authority – issued a private letter ruling giving a general opinion on the taxation of crypto-assets.

The ruling, MH-DGT-OF-0460-2023, comes in response to the General Directorate of Taxation’s request for further guidance on the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets, although it is issued for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -

Generally, the ruling views these assets as virtual or intangible assets, as they are not authorized as legal tender by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank of Costa Rica, that may be taxed as ordinary or capital income, depending on the particular circumstances. In some situations, crypto assets also may be subject to Value Added Tax (VAT).

“The private letter ruling states that individuals or legal entities, resident in Costa Rica or nondomiciled, that (i) provide services to safeguard private cryptographic keys on behalf of third parties, (ii) maintain, store, and transfer virtual assets, (iii) exchange virtual assets for legal tender or between different virtual assets, or (iv) assist in carrying out these operations are obligated to fulfill all formal and material tax duties according to their activity,” states EY Global tax law firm in a statement earlier this month.

According to the private letter ruling, if the service provider is a resident in Costa Rica, the income from providing the services is considered subject to the CIT, as it corresponds to the development of business activity (Costa Rican source).

On the other hand, if a service provider is a non-resident providing services to a Costa Rica-resident individual or entity is subject to the country’s withholding tax for remittances abroad.

The above is not intended to be legal or tax advice. Consult your tax lawyer.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleU.S. Returns Historical Indigenous Artifacts to Costa Rica
Next articleIs Costa Rica’s ‘Blue Zone’ vanishing?
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Is Costa Rica’s ‘Blue Zone’ vanishing?

QCOSTARICA -- The shrinking of Costa Rica’s Blue Zone is a...
Read more

U.S. Returns Historical Indigenous Artifacts to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- NBC6 Miami reports that several pre-Columbian artifacts seized at...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Loss of ¢5 million per day due to toll management at Alajuela

QCOSTARICA -- We've all been there, as we round...
Crime

Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” reputation tarnished by violence and homicides from drug trafficking

QCOSTARICA -- Drug trafficking-related violence and homicides pose a...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: