Thursday 7 January 2021
Costa Rica condemns acts of violence in the United States Capitol

Costa Rica's Foreign Ministry declared that it "closely follows" the disturbances that were generated in the house of the United States Congress, on the day that Joe Biden's presidential election was to be certified.

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Costa Rica condemned the acts of violence that took place Wednesday in the United States Capitol, in Washington D.C.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 7, 2021, the U.S. Congress certified the Electoral College vote that gave Democrat Joe Biden his presidential victory.

“Costa Rica reiterates its condemnation of any act of violence that interferes with the healthy development of the democratic system,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Chancellery declared in a statement that “Costa Rica trusts in the historical solidity of the democratic institutions of the United States of America, as well as in the deep feeling of respect for the rule of law.”

A pro-Trump mob dressed in clothing and signs alluding to President Donald Trump invaded the United States Congress on Wednesday, shortly after U.S. Vice President and President of the Senate, Mike Pence, and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, started the process to confirm the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The angry mob entered the Capitol building and forced a halt to the debates shortly after Vice President Mike Pence announced that he had no constitutional authority to oppose certification of Biden’s triumph.

In the “insurrection”, as it has been described by President-elect Biden and in media, four people died and several police officials injured.

Facebook and Twitter locked Trump’s account. Twitter said it has locked President Donald Trump’s account for 12 hours, and warned for the first time that it may suspend him permanently. The temporary lock reflects Trump’s violation of the Twitter rules, the company said.

Facebook also blocked Trump from posting on its platform for 24 hours, the company said, after it removed a video he posted to his supporters who participated in the riot. Trump will also face a 24-hour block on Facebook-owned Instagram.

The mayor of Washington ordered a 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew in the federal capital.

The joint session of the House and Senate reconvened at 8:00 pm to continue the work that started earlier in the day and by 2:00 am (ET) Thursday, the U.S. Congress certified the Electoral College vote that gave Democrat Joe Biden his presidential victory.

Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, posted a statement from President Trump on Twitter that called for calm.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the statement read. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The inauguration of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice-President will take place at noon on January 20, 2021, on the same steps that on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, was taken over by rioters, who some even described them domestic terrorists.

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

