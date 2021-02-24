Costa Rica confirms presence of coronavirus variants emerged in UK and South Africa

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica already reports variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19 that emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa and that constitute “variants of concern” for science because they show a greater probability of infection or of reducing the efficacy of vaccines.

Variant VOC202012 / 01, of the B.1.1.7 lineage, which was registered for the first time in the United Kingdom, was detected in a 35-year-old Costa Rican patient, who began symptoms on January 27, 2021 and has already recovered, without requiring hospitalization.

“The origin of this contagion is being investigated, which, preliminarily, has not led to other cases,” says a press release sent by Health.

Variant 501Y.V2, from the B.1.351 lineage, which was first reported in South Africa, was detected in a 65-year-old foreign patient, who started symptoms on January 31, 2021 and was hospitalized in a medical center of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

The patient is part of the group of 20 French tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 and who entered the country on January 16.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the group of 20 French, 16 have already recovered and left the country, while four remain hospitalized.

In the country, two poeople tested for COVID-19 as a result of contact with this group of tourists, one of them remains hospitalized.

This information is under development