Sunday, 8 November 2020
Costa Rica congratulates president-elect of the United States

A greeting from the President of Costa Rica was extended to president-elect Jose Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado, congratulated president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris in a message published on social networks shortly after the Biden-Harris victory was called on Saturday

Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado

“I congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris in their capacity as President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States. We celebrate the high participation in the electoral process, as well as the ties of friendship that unite us with the American people,” published Carlos Alvarado on Twitter.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, 2021, surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the US presidency.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Cancillería) of Costa Rica also sent its congratulatory message on behalf of the Government of Costa Rica.

More: Biden will to bring benefits to Costa Rica

“The Government of Costa Rica expresses its most sincere greetings to the people of the United States of America for the presidential elections held on November 3, 2020, and which have resulted in the election of Mr. Joseph Biden Jr., as 46th President,” said the Cancillería.

For the Costa Rican government, the high turnout is a “testimony to the deep feeling of freedom and confidence in democracy that characterize the North American people,” said the message.

“Costa Rica will work actively and constructively with the next government of President-elect Biden and with Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris to face the threats and challenges that the pandemic has caused,” read the message from Casa Amarilla.

Likewise, the Cancillería added that to further strengthen the dynamics of the bilateral agenda, through permanent political dialogue, cooperation actions, trade promotion and attraction of investments.

Biden visited Costa Rica in March 2009 as Vice President of Barack Obama, where he met in Zapote with dignitaries from Central America, Belize and Panama.

Costa Rican vice-president, Epsy Campbell, through her official Twitter account, sent congratulations to the people of the United States for the election of the new president and vice president.

“She expressed a warm greeting and special congratulations to Vice President @KamalaHarris, who will become the first black woman in her country and the second in the Americas to serve in that role.

“As a Jamaican descendant and a proud Afro-descendant woman, I look forward to working alongside Vice President @KamalaHarris to improve the quality of life and promote the well-being of our communities and countries,” emphasized the Costa Rican Vice President.

 

