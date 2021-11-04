Thursday 4 November 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rica continues to impress with its vaccination rollout

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica continues to impress with its vaccination rollout

Vaccination levels of the countries that make up the...
Read more

A video about a border run to Nicaragua (video)

EXPAT FOCUS - A video about a border run...
Read more

Condonation of Marchamos, could it still happen?

RICO's DIGEST - The veto of President Carlos Alvarado...
Read more

Massacre in Buenos Aires: First indications point to local criminals

QCOSTARICA - The first indications about the possible suspects...
Read more

Up to two years wait for patients needing surgery

QCOSTARICA - 555 days or a year and two...
Read more

Femicides drop in Mexico

Q24N - Femicides in Mexico dropped 63% n September...
Read more

Almost 22% of Costa Rica’s revenue comes from fossil fuel taxes

Compared with other countries in Latin America, Costa Rica...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Vaccination levels of the countries that make up the mainland of the Americas.

To take the numbers in context, the chart is for total population. Some reports indicate vaccination levels of “targeted” or “eligible” people, which would provide a higher result.

In Costa Rica, for example, according to the latest numbers by the CCSS, 72.66% of the total population (5,163,021) with at least one dose; If using “targeted” (4,274,344 people), the number is 87.7%.

- Advertisement -

The same for people with two doses, the percentage for the total population is 54.2 %, but 65% if using a “targeted” population.

Noted by many, Costa Rica has a collective culture of caring about the whole and for the long term versus an individual culture caring only for themselves and the present. While that can be argued, polls indicate that the collective is more common than the individualist.

In a recent poll, 94% in Costa Rica believe in the importance of the entire population being vaccinated, while 89% of parents agree “strongly” with vaccinating their children under the age of 18.

We in Costa Rica are in a good place with the vaccine rollout.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleA video about a border run to Nicaragua (video)
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Up to two years wait for patients needing surgery

QCOSTARICA - 555 days or a year and two months on...
Read more

Majority of Costa Ricans back mandatory vaccination, CIEP survey

QCOSTARICA - The majority of Costa Ricans approve the mandatory vaccination...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

VETO: Carlos Alvarado says no to Marchamo reduction for this year

QCOSTARICA - After asserting that it would be harmful...
National

Costa Rica, only country in CA that charges a tax on the current market value

QCOSTARICA -Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua charge the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.