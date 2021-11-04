Costa Rica continues to impress with its vaccination rollout

Vaccination levels of the countries that make up the mainland of the Americas.

To take the numbers in context, the chart is for total population. Some reports indicate vaccination levels of “targeted” or “eligible” people, which would provide a higher result.

In Costa Rica, for example, according to the latest numbers by the CCSS, 72.66% of the total population (5,163,021) with at least one dose; If using “targeted” (4,274,344 people), the number is 87.7%.

The same for people with two doses, the percentage for the total population is 54.2 %, but 65% if using a “targeted” population.

Noted by many, Costa Rica has a collective culture of caring about the whole and for the long term versus an individual culture caring only for themselves and the present. While that can be argued, polls indicate that the collective is more common than the individualist.

In a recent poll, 94% in Costa Rica believe in the importance of the entire population being vaccinated, while 89% of parents agree “strongly” with vaccinating their children under the age of 18.

We in Costa Rica are in a good place with the vaccine rollout.

