Sunday 14 March 2021
Costa Rica doesn’t change the time

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2:00 A.M

by Rico
14

Costa Rica does not practice advancing clocks in the spring and set clocks back by one hour in autumn. The clock and the rise and fall of the sun stay pretty much the same all year round: sun up around 5:00 am and sundown by 6:00 pm.

At 2 am today, the second Sunday I’m March, most Americans, Canadians, Brits, Europeans and others, move their clocks one hour ahead, to daylight saving time (DST).

Fewer than 40% of the world’s countries observe daylight saving time, according to timeanddate.com.

See here the TIME ZONE MAP to find the current time anywhere in the world.

Central America (Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize) does not more their clocks, remaining on Central Standard Time (CST).

Starting today, in Costa Rica, as a reference, we are two hours behind Miami, New York, and Toronto, and one hour ahead of Los Angeles.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

