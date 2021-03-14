Costa Rica doesn’t change the time

Costa Rica does not practice advancing clocks in the spring and set clocks back by one hour in autumn. The clock and the rise and fall of the sun stay pretty much the same all year round: sun up around 5:00 am and sundown by 6:00 pm.

At 2 am today, the second Sunday I’m March, most Americans, Canadians, Brits, Europeans and others, move their clocks one hour ahead, to daylight saving time (DST).

Fewer than 40% of the world’s countries observe daylight saving time, according to timeanddate.com.

See here the TIME ZONE MAP to find the current time anywhere in the world.

Central America (Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize) does not more their clocks, remaining on Central Standard Time (CST).

Starting today, in Costa Rica, as a reference, we are two hours behind Miami, New York, and Toronto, and one hour ahead of Los Angeles.