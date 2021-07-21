Costa Rica expected to achieve herd immunity by October and December

QCOSTARICA – If the rhythm in the arrival of doses against Covid-19 is maintained, or accelerates, which is expected, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, projected that Costa Rica would reach herd immunity in the last quarter of this year, this means between October and December.

He has expressed it on previous occasions, on Tuesday, during the weekly press conference from Casa Presidencial, he reiterated confidence in that the pharmaceuticals Pfizer and AstraZeneca will meet their contractual commitments to the country.

The desired herd immunity, to avoid massive infections and thus have a positive impact on hospital occupancy, is at least 70%, indicate international studies. This happens when the majority of a population becomes immune, either by getting vaccinated or getting sick beforehand, which reduces the possibility of transmission of the virus and creates collective protection.

For Dr. Ronald Evans, epidemiologist and researcher at the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH), purchasing vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies, apart from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, is vital to reach that immunity quickly.

At the end of June, the government announced the commitment by the pharmaceuticals to deliver 2.5 million vaccines in the next three months, which, in addition to the donation of the 500,000 doses of Pfizer / Biontech vaccines by the United States government last week, has given the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) an important boost in the vaccination campaign.

Today, July 21, is day 6 of the mass vaccination that will continue until Sunday, July 25, allowing the Ministry of Health to move from priority vaccination to by age group.

On Tuesday, July 20, the Caja reported the application of 2,812,795 doses, from December 24, 2020, the first day of vaccination, to date.

Out of this figure, 1,982,452 correspond to first doses and another 830,343 have already completed their protection scheme (two doses).

More than 130,000 of that was applied in the last several days of mass vaccinations.

“It has been a very worked process between the various health areas and the hospitals. We have already applied more than 130,000 vaccinations these days. We are going to meet the goal of 500,000, ″ said Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS on Tuesday.

Initially, the goal was to vaccinate the population aged 40 to 57, with or without risk factors, which is currently the most affected by covid-19. By Monday night, the CCSS made a call to vaccinate anyone 30 years of age and over, with or without risk factors in the week of mass vaccination.

Health authorities assure that many people who were doubting vaccination are not getting the jap.

“I would like to remind you that vaccination is open to anyone and the only requirement is to be over 30 years old,” reiterated President Carlos Alvarado (41), who along with the first lady, Claudia Dobles (40), were among the first to get the jab in their Santa Ana health area.