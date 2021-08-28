Saturday 28 August 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rica Gave Refuge to 249 Cubans Between January and April 2021

Front PageMigrationNews
By Rico
Cubans stranded in Costa Rica during the migration crisis of late 2015 and early 2016.
Paying the bills

Latest

Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican ready-mix concrete producer

HQ - Holcim Costa Rica has announced the purchase...
Read more

The Birds of Atenas

TODAY COSTA RICA - Atenas likes to proclaim that...
Read more

What Forms of Social Proof are Used on Instagram and How this Phenomenon Helps to Boost Your Account

Digital marketing is all about making one’s presence impactful...
Read more

Online Casino In Finland

Finland is one of the 5th biggest betting nations...
Read more

Costa Rica Gave Refuge to 249 Cubans Between January and April 2021

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica granted refugee status to 249...
Read more

The Different Types Of Bonuses Offered By Finnish Casinos

One of the things that attract players to play...
Read more

Soon a vaccine against Chikungunya

QCOSTARICA - The world may soon get a new...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica granted refugee status to 249 Cubans in the first four months of this year, a considerable increase compared to the 48 it granted all of last year.

Cubans stranded in Costa Rica during the migration crisis of late 2015 and early 2016.

According to the latest figures published by the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service, in the majority of cases it is of people arriving in the country from Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

- Advertisement -

Although Cubans historically did not belong to one of the migrant groups that benefit most from refuge in Costa Rica, the rise in numbers may be related to the special asylum category, which began to be implemented last November and which the Costa Rican government decided to expand on July 29, 2021.

Applications to opt for this special humanitarian migratory category may be submitted until February 28, 2022.

The process takes into account migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua who “have applied for refugee recognition after January 1, 2010, and before March 18, 2020” and remained continuously in the country during the same period.

Despite the increase of refugees in the first four months of the year, the Cuban Embassy in Costa Rica informed Radio Monumental “that these are not persecuted citizens” and that they left Cuba legally.

“(Cubans) are not leaving a nation at war, are not in danger of death, nor do they meet the characteristics to be refugees, but they only seeking to settle in the United States,” the Embassy insisted, according to the Radio Monumental report.

However, the DGME stated last year that the special asylum category was implemented because, since 2014, Costa Rica has registered a dramatic increase in refugee applications from Cubans, a group that is “changing its migratory behavior” and seeking to settle in the country.

- Advertisement -

With the extension of the special asylum category, Costa Rican authorities intend to provide migrants with legal residence in the country and facilitate the corresponding documentation so that they can legally work in the country.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe Different Types Of Bonuses Offered By Finnish Casinos
Next articleOnline Casino In Finland
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican ready-mix concrete producer

HQ - Holcim Costa Rica has announced the purchase of 51%...
Read more

The Birds of Atenas

TODAY COSTA RICA - Atenas likes to proclaim that it has...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Jaco

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported...
Health

Today’s Covid Update: Contagion rate decreases, but maintains high levels,

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.