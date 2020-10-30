Friday, 30 October 2020
Costa Rica gets set to receive all tourists as of November 1

PCR test is also eliminated for those arriving by sea

by Rico
QCOSTARICA –  With two days before Costa Rica opens its borders to tourists from all over the world, on November 1, the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, detailed the measures that the tourism sector will take to receive them.

“It will be a gradual and controlled opening that will allow the economy of the tourism sector to be reactivated even more,” he said Thursday afternoon.

The Minister explained that, with the announcement of a greater opening of flights, there are now more airline seats available to come to the country.

“We went from 10,100 available seats in October to 291,000 available for December,” he stressed.

Starting last Monday, October 26, Costa Rica dropped the requirement of a negative PCR test for arrivals by air.

On Thursday, the minister reconfirmed that policy and added that the the PCR test requirement for arrivals by sea (yacht, sailboat or other form of maritime transport) is also eliminated, but stressed the importance of travel medical insurance.

“People who make the decision to travel first verify that they are safe and then go through countless checks at airports and planes. Traveling by plane is very safe. Studies by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicate that the chances of catching coronavirus in an airplane is one in 27 million,” he said.

“It is critical that the protocols are followed to be successful in this commercial reopening process,” Segura said.

In addition, the Minister announced the doubling of capacity for academic and professional events, doubling allowed attendance from 75 to now 150 people.

“This will give greater possibilities for face-to-face meetings,” he assured.

 

