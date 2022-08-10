Costa Rica government puts end to ‘State of Emergency’ due to covid-19

Government terminates the State of Emergency due to covid-19 in the country, alleges reduction in contagion figures

QCOSTARICA – This Wednesday President Rodrigo Chaves signed the decree that eliminates the ‘State of Emergency’ in Costa Rica due to covid-19.

Chaves signed the decree eliminating the one signed in March 2020 by then president Carlos Alvarado, amid the arrival of the first cases of the virus.

“We are going to end this State of Emergency. The cases are decreasing and we have a controlled management of the pandemic,” said Chaves.

The president emphasized and without offering numbers, that none of the Caja hospitals report saturation due to cases of covid, as there was for a long time throughout the pandemic.

In his opinion, it is time to return to normality.

“We can dedicate ourselves to the post-pandemic, to reactivate the economy and normalize our country,” he indicated.

“It is an important step for the normalization of our lives,” he added during the signing of the decree, together with Alejandro Picado, president of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergencies Commission and the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz.

No more closures

With the president’s signature, on the recommendation of the CNE, they will now seek to emphasize the prevention of the virus, which continues in the country.

“Do not be scared, there is no need, our commitment is that preventive treatments against covid-19 are available to the public”, said the president, who also pointed out that from now on there will be no more business closures or vehicle restrictions related to the pandemic.

“There can be no more closure of businesses or restrictions on freedom of movement,” he said.

The sanitary vehicular restrictions were eliminated in March by the previous administration, with only the restrictions of San José remaining, measures in place prior to the pandemic.

Since his arrival in the Presidency, Chaves has made decisions regarding the issue of covid-19, such as the elimination of the mandatory use of masks and the controversy with the National Vaccination Commission over the mandatory nature of the vaccine.

