Tuesday 6 July 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Costa Rica grew by 80 square kilometers in territory

This does not mean that the country has grown or that new islands emerged, as many would think. Rather, it is an update in the calculation used to measure Costa Rican continental and island areas

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – Thanks to a multi-year study carried out by officials of the Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) – National Geographic Institute –  it was determined that the territory of Costa Rica now has an additional 80 square kilometers (km²).

Image from IGN

But this does not mean that the country has grown or that new islands emerged, as many would think. Rather, it is an update in the calculation used to measure Costa Rican continental and island areas by that institute and which is attached to the Registro Nacional (National Registry).

- Advertisement -

Since 2013, specialists began to take new shots of the territory. In this process, aerial shots of about 99% of the national, continental and insular territory (islands, islets and emerged rocks) were captured.

The different fundamental geographic layers were also updated at a scale of 1:5,000, while for urban areas it was possible to capture information from orthophoto (set of aerial images used to take measurements) and cartography (science of representation of the earth) to scale 1:1,000.

With this information, it was possible to recalculate the area of the country, yielding the new results.

The continental area measures 51,085.63 km², while the insular area is 83.29 km². In total, the Costa Rican territory has an area of ​​51,179.92 km².

- Advertisement -

The director of the IGN, Marta Aguilar Varela, explained that the new instruments allowed a higher level of certainty to be granted to the new measurement.

“Since the 1:50,000 scale cartographic production was concluded in the early 1970s, it had not been possible to have a complete input that would make it possible to survey the entire contour of the country. And therefore the calculation of the 51,100 km² figure had not been updated.

“With this new input, together with the most recent information at the level of international land borders, they allowed us to affirm the data, which, incidentally, was measured at the time with a high dose of certainty, but with this new level precision allows updating the continental and island areas of the national territory,” said Aguilar.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTourists will NOT be required to test, confirms Minister of Tourism
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

HIV prevention drug will be available in Costa Rica’s private sector

QCOSTARICA - The private sector and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro...
Read more

What’s Behind China’s Growing Push into Central America?

QCOSTARICA - By Luis Guillermo Solis* - For nearly 60 years,...
Read more

MOST READ

Spanish edition of Men’s Health magazine recognizes Costa Rica as the best healthy destination

Health

HIV prevention drug will be available in Costa Rica’s private sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The private sector and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) already have the approved regulatory framework to dispense Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),...
Pura Vida

Ferias attendance down 50% due to pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The influx of customers to the ferias - farmer's fairs fell by an average of 50%, from January to date, according to...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Lighter Side

With “ruse”, MECO used company to hide construction and material failures

Q Costa Rica -
With "ruse", MECO used company to hide construction and material failures. From Crhoy.com
Political Economy

What can MOPT do with its key works if Meco and H Solís go into insolvency?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 'Cochinilla' case, as the judicial investigation into alleged bribes by construction companies to public officials to benefit primarily from public infrastructure...
Trends

Marijuana Laws in Latin America

Carter Maddox -
Latin America is a great travel destination for those looking to let loose and enjoy beaches, mountains, and rainforests. More so, there is a...
Trends

Social Sharing of Emotions Can Promote Mental Well-Being

Carter Maddox -
A recent study has revealed that people who are apprehensive of direct one-to-one conversation are using different social media platforms to express themselves. Eva Buechel,...
Health

The vaccinated against covid-19, without symptoms, will not have to quarantine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you are vaccinated against covid-19 and had contact with a person who with the virus, you will no longer have to...
Economic Recovery

World Bank approves US$300 million to Costa Rica for “post-pandemic” economic recovery

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The executive board of the World Bank approved on Tuesday a loan for us$300 million to Costa Rica, in order to support...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.