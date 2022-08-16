Costa Rica has 338 private schools, with some 44,000 students

QCOSTARICA (Elfinancierocr.com) Costa Rica has a total of 338 private schools throughout the country, bringing together more than approximately 44,000 students.

This is according to data from the Ministerio de Educación Pública (MEP) – Ministry of Public Education, as the governing body, based on a compilation of the number of students enrolled at the beginning of this years.

The first 20 institutions that lead the top, represent 20.19% of the total number of students (8,926). The Liceo María Auxiliadora, located in San José, with a total of 659 for this year, took first place on the list by 74 students.

It is followed by the Colegio Lincoln School, in Heredia; the Escuela Bilingüe Sonny, in Cartago; the Escuela Bilingüe Nueva Esperanza, in Heredia; and the Colegio Madre del Divino Pastor, in San José.

Most of the private schools are located in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) or Central Valley, with more than half having 100 students or less.

The top 10 private schools in Costa Rica are:

1 Escuela – Liceo María Auxiliadora 659 2 Colegio Lincoln School 585 3 Escuela Bilingüe Sonny-Colegio Bilingüe Sonny S.A CBC 531 4 Escuela Bilingüe Nueva Esperanza-Colegio Bilingüe Nueva Esperanza 522 5 Colegio Madre del Divino Pastor 509 6 Colegio Marista 496 7 Sistema Educativo Saint Clare 496 8 Colegio María Inmaculada de Moravia 487 9 Saint Margaret School 480 10 Colegio Humboldt 415

See here the complete list of private schools in Costa Rica.

Source: ElFinancieriocr.com. Read the original article here.

