Costa Rica is listed as one of the countries with the most “sugar daddies”

Mexico is the country with the most sugar daddies, according to the dating app SeekingArrangment

QCOSTARICA – The term “sugar daddy” was born to describe men who tend to pamper younger women with economic luxuries since for them money is never a problem. This is also usually presented vice versa, where women who fulfill this role are known as “sugar mommy”. However, these relationships are highly criticized in many respects.

An analysis by SeekingArrangement, the world’s largest ‘sugar dating’ application, ranked which countries have the greatest number of “sugar daddies”.

According to this application, as of February 2021 (the latest numbers available for Latin America), Mexico is number one with about 183,302 ‘sugar daddies’ available, representing 34% of the total of those registered in Latin America.

In second place is Brazil with 141,725 and Colombia with 73,745, placing third in the ranking, followed by Peru, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Panama, as the Latin countries with the most “sugar daddies” with at least 540,444.

The figures represent the number of registered members since 2006, the year the dating app was created. The analysts linked the analysis to the economic level of each country, where Mexico turned out to be the second strongest economy in Latin America.

The platform attributes the proliferation of ‘sugar daddies’ in Mexico to two main factors. On the one hand, our country is the second largest economy in Latin America. On the other, the vaccination against COVID-19 and the US economic stimulus package worth 1.9 trillion dollars, show signs of recovery and boost the Mexican economy.

“Many times these links are proposed from the false illusion that the young person is going to give some their youth, highly valued in contemporary society, that the older person does not have. Youth has that promise of the future, that everything is possible, that it generates a revitalization for man,” said psychologist Agustina Fernández, a member of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association.

In the rest of the world, India leads the statistics with 338,000 men considered as registered “sugar daddies”, while Indonesia and Malaysia are in second and third place.

As described by SeekingArrangement, “it is the sentimental, sexual and loving relationship between a mature man and a person much younger than he and it is not based solely on the exchange of money for company or some other benefits, since sugar daddies not only provide financial assistance, they can also be mentors, offering their expertise as financial guides.

“For example, for the payment of services, rent and lifestyle of those who call their sugar babbies”, said Brandon Wade, CEO and Founder of SeekingArrangement.

In addition, they can support opportunities to acquire contacts and advance their careers, among other things, in order to improve the aspirations of future professionals while they are still in college,” added Wade.

And what do they get in return?

While sugar daddy-dating is often associated with negative stereotypes, it’s also an effective way to meet a woman. A sugar daddy is compensated for the time he or she has invested in dating. And, unlike traditional dating, sugar dating isn’t a romantic relationship. As long as both parties are satisfied, sugar daddy relationships are a valuable option in modern society.

“These men find peace of mind when dating younger and more dynamic people, who might share the same tune and their same aspirations,” says Rachel Uchitel, spokeswoman for SeekingArrangement. She explains that these wealthy men seek younger people because they do not find mental compatibility between them and potential partners their age.

SeekingArrangement is currently the world’s largest sugar dating site, with 22 million members globally. According to their website, both ‘mature men’ and girls “seek mutually beneficial relationships, on their own terms.”

With information from El Universal and Statista.



