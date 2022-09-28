Costa Rica legislators reject global income tax

QCOSTARICA – The Treasury Affairs Legislative Committee rejected a global income bill proposed by the previous government after the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The objective of global income was for the taxpayer to combine all income and annually that amount would be taxed at a single rate.

Paulina Ramírez, legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), explained that the bill had many technical and legal weaknesses that made it politically unfeasible.

The past administration had rethought the bill so that the tax was applied to monthly salaries greater than ¢702,083. Initially, it established that it be from ¢683,000.

Legislators continue with hearings on the 2023 National Budget.

