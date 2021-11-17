Costa Rica maintains World Cup hope alive

The last minute goal gave the Ticos the much-needed win to stay alive in World Cup 2022 qualifying

QCOSTARICA – The Central American classic played Tuesday night in Costa Rica, at the National Stadium, faced the weaker versions of Costa Rica and Honduras in a long time and at the end of the game, a last minute goal gave the Ticos three points.

Costa Rica’s national team, “La Selección”, was up against the wall, they needed a win to keep the hope alive of a berth in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The game, for the most part, was uneventful, both teams losing many opportunities to score, in particular for Honduras as Keylor Navas shined in the Tico net, following a recovery from an injury that kept him out the last game.

After the Ticos leading the score with a goal from Oscar Duarte, the Hondurans took advantage of the Tico central defense to get past Keylor, tying the game.

Gerson Torres scored the winning goal at 90+3, giving the Ticos the much needed win, giving the Ticos 9 points in the standing, while Honduras was condemned to the basement with just 3 units, practically saying goodbye to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Costa Rica sits in fifth place, behind Panama, Mexico, USA and Canada in the CONCACAF standings. The top three teams qualify for the World Cup play, and the fourth-placed team advances to the CONCACAF play-off round.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

