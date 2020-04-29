Costa Rica moving towards implementation of the Electronic Payment System for Public Transportation.

The Government, through the inter-institutional coordination of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Costa Rican Institute of Railways (INCOFER) and the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (ARESEP), is advancing in the implementation of the Electronic Payment System for public buses throughout the country.

The Project Steering Committee recently approved the comprehensive design of the project and the roadmap for the execution of its first phases.

The Transporte Público Remunerado de Personas (SPETP) will allow users to access all public transport services through electronic payment, in order to increase the efficiency of fare collection and provide a higher quality service to the population.

If and when the system is place, it would eliminate the driver collecting the fares (and spend time giving change), and the security risks associated with the fare collection.

