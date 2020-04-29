Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Headlines

Costa Rica moving towards implementation of the Electronic Payment System for Public Transportation.

By Q Costa Rica
2
Modified date:

The Government, through the inter-institutional coordination of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Costa Rican Institute of Railways (INCOFER) and the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (ARESEP), is advancing in the implementation of the Electronic Payment System for public buses throughout the country.

The Project Steering Committee recently approved the comprehensive design of the project and the roadmap for the execution of its first phases.

- payin the bills -

The Transporte Público Remunerado de Personas (SPETP) will allow users to access all public transport services through electronic payment, in order to increase the efficiency of fare collection and provide a higher quality service to the population.

If and when the system is place, it would eliminate the driver collecting the fares (and spend time giving change), and the security risks associated with the fare collection.

 

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleTico Humor: Govermnet Allows Reopening of Gimnasio
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Rico’s Covid-19 Digest: Vehicular Restrictions For Semana Santa

National Rico -
The sanctions for violating the vehicular restrictions are no longer a...
Read more

Buses The Most Used Public Transport Service in Costa Rica

National Rico -
What are the means of public transport used most in Costa...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
News

American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack

Rico -
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA