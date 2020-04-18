Rico’s Digest – It’s been some time since I’ve heard the words “trabajar, trabajar, trabajar” (work, work, work).

They were made famous by President Carlos Alvarado during his presidential campaign and then in the first part his presidency that in a few weeks, May 8, approaches the midway point.

When asked how things are going, he would automatically, somewhere in his response, include “trabajar, trabajar, trabajar”.

It’s been some time since I’ve heard the words. Until today.

In his latest Tweet, Alvarado, used the words not for himself, but for the country, saying, Costa Rica needs to “trabajar, trabajar, trabajar” to get ahead.

Costa Rica necesita trabajar, trabajar, trabajar, para salir adelante. Yo agregaría, no solo necesitamos trabajar, trabajar, trabajar, sino unión, unión, unión y necesitamos más que nunca, solidaridad, solidaridad y solidaridad. — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) April 18, 2020

“I would add, not only do we need to “trabajar, trabajar, trabajar”, but also “unión, unión, unión” (unity, unity, unity) and “solidaridad, solidaridad y solidaridad” (solidarity, solidarity, solidarity).

Like him or not, he and his team, in particular Dr. Daniel Salas, have done an outstanding job in these times of pandemic. He has stepped up, has faced the nation, the criticism for the lockdowns, the restrictions and the praises for keeping the number of covid-19 victims to only 4.

In not so many words, he even got praise from Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, who has only had kind words for two other political figures, Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro.

Let’s get behind the president and show him he is not alone in “trabajar, trabajar, trabajar” to keep us safe and healthy from The Monster.

Thanks for listening.

Stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.