Saturday 16 September 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rica on alert against possible threat of cyber attacks in South America

To perform DNA tests there is no recommended age

#CyberattackNationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica on alert against possible threat of cyber attacks in South America

QCOSTARICA -- In recent days, countries such as Chile,...
Read more

Dollar exchange reference rate at it’s lowest point in nine years

QCOSTARICA -- The reference sale of the U.S. Dollar...
Read more

The Lunacy of Never-ending Growth

QCOSTARICA -- This is the last of Chris Clarke’s...
Read more

Trendy Trips in 2023: Top 5 Places to Go

Hold onto your sunhats and charge your smartphones, because...
Read more

From February 2024, Athletes and Celebrities Will No Longer Feature in iGaming Advertising in Ontario

Months of consultations regarding the strengthening of standards surrounding...
Read more

How VR is Revolutionizing Various Entertainment Industries

For a long time, we have viewed Virtual Reality...
Read more

Fervor, tradition and creativity as Costa Ricans will carry out the ‘Desfile de Faroles’ tonight

QCOSTARICA -- One of the most important traditions of...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢527.76 BUY

¢534.71 SELL

15 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — In recent days, countries such as Chile, Colombia, and Argentina have been attacked by cybercriminals who, through ransomware (information hijacking), have managed to infiltrate IFX Networks virtual machines, that generated an alert by Costa Rican authorities due to a possible advance of this threat.

Through a technical alert issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the MICITT-DGDCFD-DRII-AT-267-2023 letter, IT heads and Cybersecurity liaisons were notified of this situation so that they could take the necessary measures. such as reviewing and cleaning data before backups, system audits, and use of least privileges.

- Advertisement -

According to the CNN en Español reports in Colombia on Friday, IFX Networks announced in a statement that some of its virtual machines had been affected by a Ransomware-type attack, recorded on Tuesday morning, which caused failures in some websites. The company has operations in 17 countries in the region, according to the press release.

The Minister of the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications of Colombia, Mauricio Lizcano announced on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) that there are 762 organizations affected by this attack, not only in Colombia but also in Chile and Argentina, without detailing the number of Colombian government and private portals affected.

Costa Rica is susceptible to being attacked

“We are susceptible to being attacked,” said the Minister of Science and Technology, Paula Bogantes, in an interview with La Republca. Bogantes added that she is confident that the increase in the national budget for the MICITT will contribute to the fight against cybercrime.

Read more: Cyberattack keeps Ministry of Finance in Costa Rica under siege

According to Bogantes, authorities claim to be aware of the constant evolution and growth of cyber threats, for which investments are being made in advanced technologies to optimize the response to incidents and executing security programs and training.

Bogantes added that “Costa Rica has taken cyber threats seriously, particularly after the large-scale incident last year. Since that moment, the country has redoubled efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity posture, both at the infrastructure and training levels.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDollar exchange reference rate at it’s lowest point in nine years
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Panama and Costa Rica looking for practical solutions to address the migration crisis.

QCOSTARICA (EFE) (EFE). – Last Week, representatives from Panama and Costa...
Read more

BCR’s tech platform was down for over 12 hours on Saturday

QCOSTARICA -- The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) tech platform -...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Rico's Q

Costa Rica Retro: In what plane did you travel?

RICO's Q -- It is positive that younger generations...
National

Fervor, tradition and creativity as Costa Ricans will carry out the ‘Desfile de Faroles’ tonight

QCOSTARICA -- One of the most important traditions of...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: