Costa Rica once again positioned as the happiest country in Latin America

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the World Happiness Report

By Rico
Costa Rica once again positioned as the happiest country in Latin America

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica was once again positioned as the happiest country in Latin America, in the World Happiness Report world ranking, published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The country was placed in 23rd place worldwide for this 2022, thus descending seven positions, since in the previous report it remained in position number 16.

The sociologist at the Universidad Latina (Ulatina), Jorge Rodríguez, explained the reasons why the country fell back in the list of happiest countries.

Rodríguez detailed which variables influence the happiness of populations.

The ranking measures per capita income, health and life expectancy, freedom, generosity and social support and is published within the framework of the Day of Happiness celebrated on March 20.

“The World Happiness Report 2022, released on March 18,  reveals a bright light in dark times. The pandemic brought not only pain and suffering but also an increase in social support and benevolence. As we battle the ills of disease and war, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness and the capacity of individuals to rally to each other’s support in times of great need,” reads the report foreword.

In a list of 146 nations that takes into account data from the last three years, Finland is the world’s happiest country for the fifth year.

Costa Rica is 23rd overall (down from 16th place the year before).

In Latin America, Costa Rica is tops, followed by Uruguay (30th), Panama (37th), Brazil (38th), Guatemala (39th), Chile (44th), Nicaragua (45th), Mexico (46th), El Salvador (49th), Honduras (55th), Argentina (57th), Colombia (66th), Bolivia (71st), Paraguay (73rd), Peru (74th), Ecuador (76th), and Venezuela (108th)

The World Happiness Report is based on people’s own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

Previous articleGovernment seeks to rescind request for increase in fuels by Recope
