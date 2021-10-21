Costa Rica, Panama and the DR advocate for the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua

QCOSTARICA – At the high-level meeting that took place within the framework of the “Alliance for Development in Democracy,” the presidents of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen; Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, and the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, signed a declaration in favor of the development of these countries.

They also raised their voices on environmental issues, advocated for the post-pandemic economic recovery and agreed that the development of the electoral process in Nicaragua “does not meet the guarantees for free, fair, inclusive and transparent elections,” during the trilateral meeting held this Wednesday in Panama City.

During the meeting, political, cooperation and economic dialogue took place, in order to build a stable region that allows the level of social and economic development to promote the well-being and hope of the peoples.

“We are countries that have built strong democracies, respectful of human rights, of institutions. We are countries that have struggled to grow our economies. And, in today’s world, these affinities mean that we have to be closer together, work and cooperate together,” said President Alvarado.

Political dialogue

The leaders expressed their concern about the growing irregular migratory flows, for which they reiterated the urgent need for an immediate approach, under a comprehensive approach and with the effective shared responsibility of all the countries of the region of the Americas that have been established on the route. of origin, transit and destination.

The leaders also made a special call to the United States, as it is one of the main destination countries for most migratory flows.

They also expressed their concern at the critical political situation and the deterioration of human rights in Nicaragua, agreeing that the development of the electoral process in that country does not meet the guarantees for free, fair, inclusive and transparent elections, which will be held on November 7.

Given this, Cortizo, Alvarado and Abinader urged the Government of Nicaragua to immediately release the political prisoners and to restore all their civil and political rights.

Cooperation dialogue

The three countries will work to identify strategic areas of collaboration and lines of action in the necessary recovery after the pandemic and urged developed nations to “mobilize extraordinary concessional financing” for that recovery.

The leaders pledged to study the feasibility of jointly developing an advanced biotechnology research center with the aim of finding novel solutions to health, technological and environmental problems, among others.

Economic dialogue

At the trilateral meeting, the presidents instructed their foreign trade ministers, under the coordination of the Dominican Republic and the active participation of the private sector, to schedule a meeting before the end of 2021, with the aim of identifying initiatives aimed at attracting the investment and the reactivation of trade in the region.

“The Alliance for Development in Democracy” was signed on September 22 at the United Nations in New York, and its objective is to address areas of common interest and priority for the foreign policy of these three countries. This includes sustainable development, environment, trade, migration, security, as well as consolidating actions in favor of effective health care and seeking to channel international cooperation to the region.

Also participating in the trilateral meeting were the foreign ministers of Panama, Erika Mouynes; from Costa Rica, Rodolfo Solano, and from the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, among others.

