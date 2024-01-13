Costa Rica passport improves worldwide

QCOSTARICA — The latest The Henley Passport Index places Costa Rica in 28th position worldwide. Although the Costa Rican passport went from 27th to 28th place, compared to 2023, it improved in relation to the number of countries to which Costa Ricans can travel without a visa.

There are now a total of 152 nations (one more over 2023) to which Ticos can travel without a prior visa or with greater facilities, such as an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

Costa Rica’s passport in 2024 is the sixth most powerful in Latin America, surpassed by Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay.

The best position occupied by the Costa Rican passport was in 2006, when it was ranked 23rd, according to the historical index.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

This index gives a score according to the number of visa-free destinations that the person carrying the document can visit.

The ranking includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain are the best qualified in 2024, while Afghanistan remains last on the list.

